Big wins for Pickl, Pitfire Pizza and Five Guys…

The nation’s favourite restaurants were recognised last night at Deliveroo’s first-ever awards in the UAE. The inaugural Deliveroo Restaurant Awards, which took place virtually on Deliveroo UAE’s Instagram, saw 21 of the country’s best restaurants win one of this year’s trophies. Pickl, was crowned this year’s Restaurant of the Year – the only award selected by a panel of presenters.

The awards ceremony was a celebration of Deliveroo’s restaurant partners in the UAE that have prospered despite a couple of rollercoaster years for the industry. Over 100 restaurants were shortlisted for an award, and the winners of 21 of the categories were chosen by public vote, with customers backing their favourite brands. Nearly 150,000 votes have been recorded throughout the duration of Deliveroo Restaurant Awards; a testament to UAE’s love for food delivery.

The final award of the night – Restaurant of the Year – was won by Pickl, after battling it out with finalists Al Farah Restaurant, The Cheesecake Factory, Five Guys, and LDC Kitchen & Coffee.

For Restaurant of the Year, Deliveroo’s panel of presenters tried food from each restaurant in a tasting session, before scoring each finalist against a criteria that covered quality of food, environmental consciousness, going the extra mile for customers and the community, and value for money.

Speaking about the inaugural awards Anis Harb, GM, Deliveroo GCC said, “Congratulations to all our winners and finalists in each category. We are proud and honoured to be your partners and look forward to continuing to deliver great food to our customers together. This was the first time that we launched Deliveroo Restaurant Awards in the UAE, and the response has been overwhelming. We are excited to come back bigger and better next year.”

The Best Restaurant Voted by Riders was awarded to Five Guys after a poll was put up for all riders to cast their votes. Riders voted for their favourite restaurants based on criteria, including if rest areas and refreshments are offered, how long the usual wait time is, the ease in communication with the restaurants’ team, and the provision of correct orders.

Muhammad Ashfaq, a rider for Deliveroo said: “Five Guys has the friendliest employees. They always treat us with respect, allow us to wait inside the restaurant, and offer us water and cold drinks when we come to collect orders. Five Guys is the best restaurant with the nicest management in the UAE. ”

Here’s a look at the full list of Deliveroo winners:

1. Best Burger: Five Guys

2. Best Asian: PF Changs

3. Best Pizza: Pitfire Pizza

4. Best Middle Eastern: Kaak Al Manara

5. Best Fried Chicken: Pickl

6. Best Homegrown: Taqado Mexican Kitchen

7. Best Dessert: Les Gallusettes

8. Best Italian: Eataly

9. Best Plant-Based: Just Vegan

10. Best Editions Restaurant: Five Guys

11. Most-Loved Chain: Zaatar w Zeit

12. Best Newcomer: Salata

13. Best Coffee: Starbucks

14. Best Fine Dining: Nusr-Et

15. Best Healthy Restaurant: Krave

16. Best Family Restaurant: The Cheesecake Factory

17. Best Value Eats: Malak Al Taouk

18. Best Delivery-Only Brand: ChicFlic

19. Best Japanese: SushiArt

20. Best Poke: Poke & Co

21. Restaurant of The Year: Pickl

22. Best Restaurant Voted By Riders: Five Guys

For more information, check out uae.deliveroorestaurantawards.com