A marvellous milestone, extraordinary offers and incredible prizes are in the offing this month, as The Galleria Al Maryah Island completes ten wonderful, memory-laden years of redefining luxury experiences for shoppers in the capital as Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle destination.

We’re certain your interest is piqued, and we’re just as eager to reveal all the exciting details. On the occasion of their 10th anniversary, The Galleria Al Maryah Island brings you the unique opportunity to win attractive gift cards totalling a jaw-dropping Dhs 1 million, from September 14 all the way until October 31, 2023.

While we realise that choice is a superpower and that this holds true especially at The Galleria with its abundance of exclusive concepts to decide from, we have even more great news. When you come by The Galleria to indulge in much-needed retail and lifestyle therapy, you can combine your store receipts to hit the magical Dhs500 mark or more, which qualifies you to enter, you guessed it right, the highly-anticipated raffle draw with generous gift cards up for grabs. 100 lucky winners will be selected at random, with the opportunity to waltz away with a whopping, wallet-stretching Dhs10,000 gift card each.

Whether you’re wondering where to get started on your retail and lifestyle journey, or already day-dreaming about the possibilities that a Dhs10,000 gift card brings to the table, an endless selection of options across fashion, dining, entertainment, homeware, and beauty beckon. Stunning global brands like Chanel and Dior roll out the brilliant best in avant-garde fashion, while hospitality heavyweights like Zuma and Nusr-Et await to turn your dining experience into an occasion to savour. If you’re more of an experiential enthusiast, National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, Zero Latency and the newly opened Game Over Escape Rooms await to teleport you to alternate worlds of wondrous possibilities.

Whatever you fancy, The Galleria Al Maryah Island has you covered, and with the opportunity to win coveted Dhs10,000 gift cards, you’re in for an exciting journey brimming with possibilities as you celebrate 10 terrific years with The Galleria.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)2 493 7400, thegalleria.ae