Book your spot now for this tasty pastry culinary treat at Anantara the Palm

Sweet tooth fans, take note of this pasty culinary popup taking place at Anantara the Palm this November.

Located on the world-famous Palm Jumeirah just off the coast of Dubai, the stunning Thai-inspired resort is teaming up with Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company for a sweet event. The pop-up will take place from Friday, November 10 to 12, 2023 and will feature culinary delights by world-famous Chef Antonio Bachour.

Chef Bachour’s creations will be infused with the finest teas and matched with an exclusive range of herbal brews as well as infused cocktails to complement the desserts.

The best part of this popup? The immersive elegant Afternoon Tea experience at Lotus Lounge. Guests will be able to sit down for a spot of tea with an array of treats, each handcrafted by Chef Bachour. Each bite will include a delightful twist, and when paired with Dilmah tea promises to satiate every sweet tooth in town.

The afternoon tea will take place for just three days from November 10 to 12, 2pm to 5pm. It will cost Dhs225 per person inclusive of tea, coffee, and specialty pastries. Book your spots here.

But wait, there’s more…

For cake fans, the chef’s sweet temptations continue with a two-week special cake popup at the resort’s popular Revo Cafe.

Here you will be able to find Chef Bachour’s 100 per cent chocolate cake for a truly indulgent sweet treat. There will also be airy shortcakes, rich Black Forest cakes, citrusy orange cakes, and tarts to delight your palate. The sweet treats are individually priced but go with loved ones so you can try more than one tasty treat. It runs from November 10 to 24, 8am to 10.30pm.

For more information about this sweet event, visit anantara.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, The Palm, Nov 10 to 12, Tel: (0)4 567 8999. anantara.com/en/palm