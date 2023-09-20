Not quite the fusion you’d expect…

Taylor Swift fans in Abu Dhabi, this one’s for you. The newest instalment in the much-acclaimed Candlelight Concert series is taking place in Abu Dhabi, where The Strings – the incredibly talented string quartet – will perform classical renditions of pop behemoth Taylor Swift.

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 24 at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi Hotel. There are two shows – at 7pm and 9pm. It’s the perfect weekend plan for children and adults alike, as children above the age of eight are admitted.

The details

Prepared to be regaled with ethereal, classical versions of Taylor Swift’s music surrounded by the glow of countless candles.

Expect some of her greatest hits, such as Love Story, Cardigan, Blank Space, Enchanted, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, Wildest Dreams and more.

You can find tickets to the ‘Tribute to Taylor Swift’ concert here. Prices start from Dhs150 and tickets are selling out fast, so hurry and get yours now.

The concerts will last for 65 minutes, and doors will open one hour prior to the starting time. Late entry is not permitted. If you’ve got little ones, do remember that attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

What are the Candlelight Concerts?

Fever Original’s one-of-a-kind, exclusive musical experience – the Candlelight Concerts series, was built to create captivating experiences for people all around the world with the hopes of making classical music easily accessible.

It offers a platform for budding local musicians to shine, but it also celebrates the beauty of local venues.

Initially, legendary composers of classical music were featured, but the series has evolved into so much more. Think flamenco, soul, ballet dancers, aerial performers and tributes to Queen, ABBA, Coldplay and incredibly, K-Pop.

For more information about the entire series, visit here.

‘Tribute to Taylor Swift’, Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi, Sept 24, 7pm and 9pm, tickets start at Dhs150, feverup.com

Images: Supplied