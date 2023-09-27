Tickets are already available…

Christmas is now just three months away, and if you don’t have a few events in your diary already, then you’re missing out. There’s so much to look forward to in the UAE from winter gardens and festivals, and plenty of Christmas performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

A few performances have already been announced, and if you don’t want to lose out on a seat, it’s best you make your bookings now. Do note, bookmark this page as more performances are sure to be announced.

Here are all the Christmas performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Slava’s SnowShow

When: December 8 to 10, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

This charming story with its festive setting and playful audience interaction has enchanted audiences since 1993 and truly is a universal and timeless theatrical spectacle. It has received standing ovations from millions and is a must-see for children and adults this December. Truly magical. There are five magical shows throughout the three-day run, so take your pick and book your seats here.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 8 to 10, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Magic Phil’s Cirque du Silly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Phil Official (@1magicphil)

When: December 9 and 10, 2023

Where: Theatre by QE2

No, that wasn’t a typo. Children love Magic Phil for his silly antics on stage, and he’s heading to the Theatre by QE2 on December 9 and 10 for a show the whole family will love. There will be festive elements to bring the show together for the Christmas season. The shows take place in the morning with one matinee show, so you can get the little ones to bed at a reasonable hour, you know, so they won’t spot Santa sneaking in gifts under the tree. Book your seats here.

Theatre by QE2, QE2, Port Rashid, Dec 9 and 10, theatrebyqe2.com

The Nutcracker

When: December 15 to 17, 2023

Where: Dubai Opera

An enchanting rendition of The Nutcracker is heading to Dubai this December. Brought to you by the Ballet Theatre and State Opera Orchestra of Astana (Kazakhstan), you’ll embark on a magical night set on Christmas Eve at the foot of a Christmas tree in a child’s imagination.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dec 15 to 17, Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Abu Dhabi

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

When: December 9 and 10, 2023

Where: Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The Illusionists graced us with their magical appearance back in 2015 and they are returning to Abu Dhabi this year in December with a whole new brunch of tricks up their sleeves. The production will feature some of the most talented and creative magicians from around the world who push the boundaries of traditional magic shows. The Illusionists incorporate technology, comedy, and even… audience participation. Since it is the holiday season, the show will feature magic with a festive twist. Ticket prices start from Dhs95 and are available here.

The Illusionists: Magic of The Holidays, Etihad Arena Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Dec 9 and 10, prices start from Dhs95. Tel: 600 511115. @etihadarena.ae

Bookmark this page as more festive performances will be announced in the next few weeks

Images: Social/Supplied