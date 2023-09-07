Food trucks, workout classes, local farmers markets, children’s entertainment, workshops, pre-loved pop-ups, and more…

Good news folks: Ripe Market returns alfresco to Dubai’s Police Academy Park next month, from Saturday, October 14.

As the hot and humid weather fades and the roads become busier, we’re officially prepping ourselves for Dubai winter. That means alfresco dining, desert camping, road trips, beach weekends, all the season’s new openings and reopenings, and the return of the beloved Ripe Market.

The weekly outdoor market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love. The market takes place on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of Dhs5.

Founded as a way of sourcing seasonal and local products, Ripe was created to bring the freshest and tastiest produce for consumers to enjoy.

There’s an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artworks, food trucks, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, petting zoo, and more.

This year the Academy Park will have loads of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, including the return of Mum & Baby and Pages in the Park as well as some new additions like Dubai Handmade, Wellness Series, and a monthly mum and baby morning, Little Sunshine’s.

Last season, H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was spotted supporting local brands here. Just in case you needed any more reasons for being proud to call this country home…

The Ripe Market, Academy Park, Al Sufouh, 9am to 9pm Sat, 9am to 7pm Sun, from October 14 until May 2024. Tel: (0)4 315 7000. @ripemarket

