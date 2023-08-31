Get hyped…

The time has come, the weather is cooling down and Dubai is starting to really kick off again in the best possible way. The season reopening dates have been announced for countless venues in Dubai and we are so excited to welcome back to the nightlife scene some of our favourite venues.

Here are all the season reopening dates to know about in Dubai.

Billionaire

The masters of extravaganza are returning on Friday, September 1. Expect even grander performances that include incredible singing, dancing and acrobats while you enjoy signature Italian and new Asian dishes prepared by award-winning chefs.

Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel, Burj Khalifa Street, open Sept 1, daily 9pm till late, Tel: (0)4 510 3100, @billionairedubaiofficial

Bla Bla

We bid farewell to the pool at Bla Bla for the summer. But the pool and beach club are opening once again as of Monday, September 4. This will of course see the return of their Tuesday ladies’ day and Sunday brunch.

Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, open Sept 4 Tel: (0)4 584 4111 @blabladubai

Float

The opening date has not been confirmed yet, but Float is set to open in October. If you’ve kept your eyes peeled you would have seen that their last Instagram post was a rather interesting video followed by the caption, stay tuned. Which we definitely will.

Float QE2, Deira, set to open Oct. @floatdubai

Nikki Beach

An institute on the Dubai beach club scene. Get ready to soak up the most of the sun and immaculate vibes once again at Nikki Beach Dubai because we will be able to take advantage of all that the venue has to offer from September 15.

Nikki Beach Dubai, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, Dubai, Tuesday to Sunday 11am to 8pm, opening September 15. dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Terra Solis

Quintessentially Dubai, Terra Solis rocked the proverbial boat when it first opened its doors. The Tomorrowland desert escape quickly became the ultimate road trip destination to soak up the sun, while listening to deep house and trance, all in the comfort of their gorgeous swimming pool – surrounded by the dunes. We don’t have an exact opening date yet, but as soon as we know, you’ll know.

Terra Solis, Dubai Heritage Vision, Exit 39, Jebel Ali Lehbab Road, Dubailand. Tel: (0)4 456 1956 terrasolisdubai.com @terrasolisdubai

Soul Beach

Located on the shores of JA The Resort, Soul Beach is the stomping ground for many who enjoy a good Ibethan vibe. There is not an exact opening date for Soul Beach just yet, but we do know they’ll definitely be back by September 30 for the Ibiza Beach Festival.

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, open daily 10am to 10pm, Dhs200 fully redeemable for pool access, Dhs200 for beach access after 2pm. Tel: (0)50 523 9731 @soulbeachdxb

Images: Supplied