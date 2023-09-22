In great news, it seems like everywhere we look these days, there’s an interesting new eatery opening and we’re glad to give you the scoop…

Off the Hook

One of Abu Dhabi’s super seafood spots, Off the Hook adds to its existing roster of five outlets with a brand new one waiting in the wings at Yas Mall. Get ready for their opening on Saturday, September 23 and indulge in specialties such as their Hammered Fish, Thermidor Lobster and Salmon a la carte.

Off the Hook, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10:00am to 10:00pm, Fri and Sat 10:00am to 12:00am. Tel: 800 684, @offthehook.ae

MouzMari

Reem Island’s all new steakhouse, MouzMari, serves up an impressive selection of Emirati-inspired Argentinian dishes. Cultural delights drive a menu headlined by specials like the Rack of Lamb and the Muhammar Paella, in an innovative fusion of Argentina with traditional Emirati culture in every plate. Swing by this weekend for a lovely fusion meal and more.

MouzMari, Marina Bay 1, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 2:00pm to 11:30pm, Fri 2pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 3pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 2 626 6344, @mouzmari

SLRP

Huna Yas welcomes SLRP to Abu Dhabi at Yas Mall, with bowl after bowl of delicious ramen specialties, sushi, hand-pulled noodles and yummy desserts only a fraction of what make this spot special. Backed by a casual ambience, this is the ideal spot for you to dock at as you wander around a mall with a multitude of attractions.

SLRP Ramen, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11.30pm daily, @slrp.ramen

Karaz

Levantine flavours arrive amid carefully-curated decor at The Fountains at Yas Mall, when you step into Karaz. Enjoy a fine selection of popular favourites including the Levant Breakfast Tray, Baklava Cheesecake, Habet Karaz and much more. Opens this Sunday, September 24.

Karaz, The Fountains at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 2 584 5984, @karazrestaurantuae