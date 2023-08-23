Multi-award winning 3Fils is bringing this much-awaited, slurpacious concept to Yas Mall…

Capitalites, it is time to put down your phones and arm yourself with a pair of chopsticks, because SLRP Ramen lands in Abu Dhabi on September 3. That’s right, Dubai’s 3Fils is bringing its culinary might to bowl after bowl of authentic Japanese ramen at Yas Mall. SLRP Ramen will be housed inside Huna Yas, the island’s own innovative space to dine, connect and socialise in the company of over 20 brands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by slrp. (@slrp.ramen)

Media: Instagram, Stephen Bedase

From the kitchens of Chef Sun Shiroma, SLRP arrives in Abu Dhabi after striking a home run with fans of authentic Japanese fare. Hotly-anticipated dishes including steaming bowls of ramen, sushi, hand-pulled noodles, wagyu sandos and more will feature on their menu, with this irresistible blend of flavours ready to take you on a culinary journey like none other. Get set to indulge your senses and get teleported to the dainty, eatery-packed streets of Japan, as every bowl that lands on your table will be accompanied by stories of tradition, innovation and passion, which drive SLRP’s culinary expertise.

We’re sure many of you have had it with ramen out of a cup and cling-foil wrapped sushi. So have we, and we’re glad that’s about to change in a tremendous way.

SLRP Ramen, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 11.30pm daily, opening September 3. @slrp.ramen