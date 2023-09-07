‘Tis that time of the week again, and it’s never too early to start planning your weekend. We bring you a bunch of fun ideas…

Friday, September 22

Play a cat and mouse game

Join cartoon legends Tom and Jerry as they take over Warner Bros. World on Yas Island. The ‘Tom and Jerry Takeover’ event will keep visitors entertained with a host of action-packed activities, including a fun-filled performance by the iconic cat and mouse duo on stage. Other exciting activities to look forward to include a unique celebrity-like experience at The Starlight, and Tom and Jerry’s ‘Design when you dine’ offer which promises to keep the little ones entertained.

Tom and Jerry Takeover, Warner Bros. World, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11:00am to 7:00pm, Fri and Sat 11:00am to 8:00pm, from Dhs345. Tel: 600 511115, @wbworldad

Celebrate Punjab Grill’s second anniversary

Celebrate Punjab Grill’s second anniversary with a blend of traditional flavors and signature twists, as their exclusive menu showcases fine Indian cuisine. Specials include Pani Puri in the Chaat section, along with a long line-up of mouth-watering appetizers, kebabs, salads, mains, and desserts. Highlights include Kashmiri lamb chops, Local Burrata and Tomato Sev, Multani Paneer Tikka and more.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz Carlton Grand Canal, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, 12:00am to 12:00pm, 12:30pm to 12am daily, Dhs300 vegetarian, Dhs350 non-vegetarian. Tel: (0)2 449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

Saturday, September 23

Drop by the ANNEX

ANNEX, the three-storey social space at the Abu Dhabi EDITION, fires up your Saturdays with their new ANNEX Rhythms Brunch. Come by to enjoy exquisite bites and free-flowing beverages, crafted with signature ANNEX flare. They also serve up great live entertainment, with contemporary hits and classic melodies alongside DJ Kadd’s hip beats and urban tunes.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Thursday 7:00pm to 2:00am, Fri and Sat 7:00pm to 4:00am, Dhs250 gents, Dhs195 ladies, Dhs345 bubbles. Tel: (0)2 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

Stop by MouzMari for Argentinian delights

MouzMari has just set up shop on Reem Island, and brings you Emirati-inspired Argentinian cuisine. Carefully crafted interiors and a unique fusion of culinary delights on their menu welcome you to this culture-infused steakhouse. Signature specials like the Rack of Lamb and the intriguing Muhammar Paella headline a selection that brings you the spirit of Argentina married with time-honoured traditions of Emirati culture.

MouzMari, Marina Bay 1, Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 2:00pm to 11:30pm, Fri 2pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 3pm to 12am. Tel: (0) 2 626 6344, @mouzmari

Join Karaz for their grand opening

Lovely Levantine delights come to life at Karaz this Saturday, at Yas Mall. Tuck in to specials such as the the Levant Breakfast Tray, Fatteh Bil Karaz and Habet Karaz, as you dine amid a striking design aesthetic. Fervent flavours are in store this weekend, and you don’t want to miss out.

Karaz, The Fountains at Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 1am daily. Tel: (0) 2 584 5984, @karazrestaurantuae

Sunday, September 24

Get grilling at the Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

Barbecue lovers have reason to rejoice, as the Bal Al Nojoum Hudayriyat serves up a hot mezze platter, freshly grilled meats and a selection of yummy deserts for supper this Sunday. Refreshing beverages to go with that sumptuous spread will ensure you round off your weekend in delicious fashion.

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat, Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays 6:00pm to 10:00pm, Dhs149 soft drinks, Dhs249 house drinks. Tel: (0)2 691 0222, @babalnojoum_hudayriyat

Get your Sunday rugby fix

While we’re swept away with work, responsibilities and just life during the week, let’s not forget that the 2023 Rugby World Cup is far from over. With plenty more matches to go, you can get in on the action this Sunday as Scotland take on Tonga at 7:45pm, while Wales play the Aussies in a late night contest at 11:00pm. And we have not one, but nine great spots in Abu Dhabi for you to enjoy the matches at. Take your pick here, in this nice list we’ve put together for you.