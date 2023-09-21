It’s the newest addition to the culinary offering at SO/Uptown..

Looking for a new spot for your next date night or girls’ get together? Then get ready to make your reservations at The Citronelle Club.

Now open at SO/Uptown, the stylish new address in Uptown Dubai, at the edge of JLT, The Citronelle Club invites guests to enjoy a fusion of modern Asian dishes, presented with a refined French twist. A unique culinary journey is paired with sleek interiors, complete with a stylish bar and open kitchens where diners can watch the culinary team at work.

Opening just for dinner, it’s a high-energy dining room. As is a signature of SO/ Hotels, art and design take centre stage, and there’s vibrant artworks everywhere you look. Koi fish and dragons are signature motifs, weaved into more abstract works and hand painted pieces that create a design-centric space. Cosy corners make the perfect date-night spot, while big booths and a mirrored private dining room ensure larger groups of guests are catered for.

Within the maze-like restaurant, you’ll find live cooking stations where chefs rhythmically pull noodles, steam dim sum, and guard over bubbling pots from which fragrances scent the space. Seats close to these stations guarantee front row seats to the culinary action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

On the menu, expect bold flavours from regions in South East Asia and China with a French twist. What does that look like, you might wonder? Signatures include shrimp and scallop siu mai, yellowfin tuna and foie gras, and Biang Biang frogs legs. Diners shouldn’t miss ordering the signature whole roast duck, which is served with pancakes and hoi sin sauce.

It’s all paired with an eclectic cocktail menu, alongside a well-stocked wine list.

The Citronelle Club joins cool cocktail bar, Savant; and the pretty Uptown Brasserie as part of SO/Uptown’s culinary offering. Later this year, guests can also look forward to high-octane dining and entertainment concept, Celeste.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, JLT, daily 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)50 421 0753. @thecitronelleclub