Low cost airline Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is celebrating two decades of operations, and has just announced an exciting 20 per cent off discount on flights booked before 11:59pm (GST) tonight (May 21).

If you’re the kind of traveller that loves going on last-minute escapades but sadly are unable to because of those last-minute prices, Wizz Air has come to your rescue. The super-affordable capital-based airline has been setting the standard for budget travel since its inception, and is no different in what it brings you this time.

With a full 20 per cent off flight fares to be enjoyed on bookings made on flights throughout the summer, you can continue to explore the world while remaining tight fisted with your Dirhams.

If flexible, worry-free bookings are what you are after, Wizz Air also offers its Wizz Flex option, which allows you to cancel your flights up until three hours before you’re scheduled to rumble down the runway, with all of your expenses being reimbursed in travel credits so you can chase those travel goals once you’re ready and able.

Wizz Air’s model has encouraged budget travellers, younger fliers, and just adventurous folk in the UAE to pen memorable travel diaries with its eye-wateringly low fares that will fly you to a multitude of destinations. A brimming list of attractive options includes a combination of popular favourites and brand new locales to discover, including Alexandria, Almaty, Athens, Baku, Male, Samarkand, Tirana, Yerevan and many more.

