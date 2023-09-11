It’s set to be the city’s most stylish new address…

SO/ Hotels is known as a fashion-forward hotel brand with properties in stylish cities like Paris, Vienna, Berlin and Bangkok. And now, Dubai travellers can get a taste of SO/ Hotels avant garde offering, as the brand’s first Middle East property, SO/ Uptown Dubai, has opened its doors

Located in Uptown Dubai, next to JLT, it’s home to 10 floors of design-led rooms and wow-worthy suites. It’s all be served up against the backdrop of stunning skyline views, as the hotel takes up residence inside the skyscraping 340 metre Uptown Tower.

Self-described as a five-star urban resort, SO/ Uptown Dubai features a split of 188 hotel rooms and suites and 227 branded residences. All promise to excel in the style stakes to make these designer pads some of the chicest in the city. Guest checking in to one of the luxurious rooms or suites at the first Uptown hotel can look forward to grand marble bathrooms, smart wood finishes, and intricate design elements that fuse art, fashion and design.

On the culinary front, the restaurants are an extension of the hotel’s high-fashion DNA, and as such you can expect a collection of premium restaurants and bars. All day dining is given an elevated upgrade at Uptown Brasserie, which is already open alongside Lazuli, the signature pool bar where guest can enjoy relaxed daytime bites and beverages. Scenic views and inventive tipples will be served up at the Savant Bar & Lounge, which completes the line-up.

Still to come, we’ll be able to look forward to Asian fusion flavours at The Citronelle Club, and entertainment-led dining awaits at glamourous Celeste.

There’s plenty of pampering to look forward to, with wellness facilities including a relaxing pool and well-stocked gym and The Spa by SO/. This oasis of pampering has been created in partnership with Anne Semonin Paris and offers an array of innovative treatments.

The SO/ Uptown isn’t the only upcoming resident taking up occupancy at Uptown Tower. Some 22 floors of the 340-metre tall tower will be dedicated to office space. There will also be shopping options; The Atrium, where you’ll find a collection of seven restaurants; and at the foot of the building will be The Plaza, a space that’s described as ‘a wonderland of artistic, cultural, social, food, drink and entertainment activities.’

SO/ Uptown Dubai, Uptown Tower, Uptown Dubai, behind JLT, rates from Dhs470. Tel: (0)4 820 8888, @sodubai.uptown