Osteria Funkcoolio is described as “Italian cuisine meets the best of Japanese Kyoto ingredients…”

Last year, top chef Akmal Anuar unveiled plans for an exciting new Italian restaurant at Port De La Mer. And now, the 35-seater restaurant, called Osteria Funkcoolio, is officially open.

The culinary mastermind behind top restaurants including Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, 11 Woodfire and Abu Dhabi’s Otoro is known for his inventive, unlicensed Japanese restaurants. But for his latest venture chef Akmal is turning his attention to ‘Itameshi’ cuisine, a style defined as a fusion of Japanese and Italian dishes.

The restaurant is an exciting debut at Port De La Mer, a new Mediterranean-inspired residential development at La Mer, located north of the Hyatt Centric hotel. The restaurant, welcoming guests daily except Tuesdays from 3pm to 11pm, sits pretty on the waterfront of the Port De La Mer marina.

Osteria Funkcoolio has seating for just 30 guests, making it an intimate dining room for a late afternoon or evening meal. While Italian flavours will be at the beating heart of the menu, chef Akmal isn’t moving entirely away from the Japanese cuisine he’s known and loved for. Expect to dine on an array of antipasti, salads, pizza and pasta that are rooted in Italian culinary traditions, but injected with Kyoto’s diverse influence. We’ve got our eye on dishes like the cavatelli duck pasta with white pepper and cabbage; and a shrimp and aji amarillo pizza.

The small Osteria has the look of a rich and retro spot that’s been plucked straight from the cobbled streets of Florence or Rome. Ruby red leather booths, shimmering chandeliers, clashing prints and dark woods create a space that feels kitsch and cosy.

We can’t wait to snap up a reservation…

Osteria Funkcoolio, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah 1, 3pm to 11pm, Weds to Mon, closed Tues. @funkcoolio

