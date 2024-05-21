Your ticket to secure your spot…

UNTOLD Dubai is coming back. The year 2025 will see a bigger, bolder, better version of what the city witnessed at this mega festival this year, with new stage designs, immersive and sensory experiences and an even more impressive line up of artists to take the mic, this time around.

The debut edition of this celebration of music and culture, all the way from Romania, at Expo City was a smashing success and brought to Dubai creatives and musicians like Tïesto, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Sebastian Ingrosso, Timmy Trumpet Major Lazer and Badshah over a period of four days in February.

If you were there and you desperately want to be here too, this is your chance. Ticket registrations for UNTOLD Dubai 2025 are going live today, Tuesday, May 21, and will allow festival fiends and party aspirants to sign up to become a part of the first ticket sales when they happen. Visit untold.ae to secure your spot.

Other benefits of registering include being the the first in the know about date announcements, the festival location and other exclusive information, along with nabbing the best prices on passes and being guaranteed a ticket. Remember, only registered users can access the first ticket sale, so don’t miss out on the chance.

Not much else is known about UNTOLD Dubai 2025, besides that registrations are open and it’s slated to be epic. If you missed it the first time, this is your chance for redemption and you if we’re there front and centre, this is your chance to relive it.

More like this…

More festivals are coming your way – the party never stops in Dubai. EarthSoul will be taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, uniting artists and audiences in a shared mission of environmental awareness. Not simply a concert, it’s an invitation to dance into a greener future. The next edition of the concerts will be rapper French Montana, and that performance is set to go ahead on Saturday, June 22.

Defected Dubai will also be returning. We aren’t entirely sure if we’ll be having the same three-day bender as we did last year however we do know that the festival is coming back to the UAE and will be held at the JA Resort once again and the Defected concerts are set to take place on November 9 and 10.

For the full list of festivals to look forward to in Dubai and beyond, read here. Stay tuned for further updates on UNTOLD Dubai 2025.

UTOLD Dubai 2025, registrations now live, untold.ae

Images: Supplied