10 cool gents' night deals to try in Dubai
That’s right guys, there are deals for you too…
It may not be as popular as ladies’ deals, but there are some cool gents’ night deals in Dubai that the all-lads group need to try out.
From jazz nights to a cinema deal, post-work drinks and more…
Here are 9 gents’ night deals to try in Dubai
Barfly by Buddha Bar
When: Thursday
It’s ladies’ night at popular Barfly by Buddha Bar on Thursday, but gents can also enjoy a deal. For three drinks, it’s Dhs199 and they can also snap up a 30 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.
Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, Tel: (0)4 423 0000, barflydubai.ae
Claw BBQ
When: Tuesday
This one is another ladies’ night, but the gents can also enjoy the night out. The lads can indulge for three hours on unlimited house beverages with bottled hops and two food items on the ladies’ night menu for Dhs195. Oh, and in case you didn’t know, the ladies’ night here is one of the best in town offering a lively atmosphere and tasty Southern fare.
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @clawbbqthepalm
Fogueira
When: Tuesday
Every Tuesday at this authentic Brazilian spot in Jumeirah Beach Residence, gents enjoy 50 per cent off on churrasco packages. It includes succulent cuts of meat and savoury sides which you can enjoy in a vibrant atmosphere. Pick from juicy steaks, chicken, or lamb paired with beer, wine or spirit. Book here.
Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Tues 7pm to 10pm. Tel (0)50 189 6214. @fogueira.dxb
Qwerty, Media One Hotel
When: Monday
‘Madmen Monday’ at this popular Media City watering hole is perfect for after-work drinks. It offers one grazer and two complimentary house drinks for Dhs49.
Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday, 6pm to 10pm (two-hour seating). Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Sola Jazz Lounge
When: Tuesday
Gents, round up the lads and head to Sola Jazz Lounge on Tuesday evening for a night of Sinatra classics performed by Ciaran Fox. You will be able to sip on cocktails while tucking into Sola’s signature burger for Dhs145. More details and booking information here.
Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles the Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, every Tues 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com
The Hide
When: Daily until September 30
For an evening of indulgence, The Hide at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah is the place to be. Taking place in the modern steakhouse grill and bar, gents will get a premium two-course steak menu plus sides and two cocktails. It will cost Dhs350 per person. Book your spots here.
The Hide at Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, 6pm daily until Aug 30. Tel: (800) 323 232. jumeirah.com
Reef & Beef
When: Every Thursday, 7pm to 2am
Every Thursday, get together with the lads at Downtown Dubai’s new German steak house, Reef & Beef. You and the boys will get half off on delicious food and drinks which you can enjoy in a cool ambiance. Make your reservations on 052 835 816.
Reef & Beef, Manzil Downtown By Vida, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, every Thurs, 7pm to 2am, Tel: (0)52 233 8473. reefandbeef.ae
Roxy Cinemas
When: Wednesday, August 16
When just another popcorn and movie night with the boys isn’t enough, this premium offering at Roxy Cinemas is one to try. Running once a month, this exclusive boys-only-allowed deal will see you enjoying a blockbuster plus games and food at Roxy’s Platinum experience. This month’s choice of movie flick is Expend4bles. Post the movie, continue the action with arcade games, snooker and foosball and small bites. The night out is priced at Dhs159 per person. Book here.
Roxy Cinema, Dubai Hills Mall, next event Sept 20, 7pm onwards, Dhs159. per person. @theroxycinemas
Trader Vic’s – Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
When: Wednesday
Every Wednesday, it’s time to feast and fiesta at Trader Vic’s on The Palm. The fun night out includes tunes from a live band plus Polynesian and Latin-American bites and beverages. For Dhs149, gents can enjoy two starters and three beverages for Dhs149. Ladies are also welcome and will enjoy two sips and a starter for Dhs99.
Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 230 0073. tradervicspalm.com
The White Lounge
When: Tuesday
This deal is great for both, the ladies and the gents. Head to The Grand Grill at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort on Tuesday at 8pm and enjoy a good catch-up with mates. Men can chow down on unlimited chicken and ribs for Dhs120, while the ladies will get a three-course menu plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135.
The White Lounge, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, every Tue from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com
Images: Supplied