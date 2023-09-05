He got the right temperature to shelter us from the storm…

This may not be the news that everybody was expecting this. The summer is over, the season is officially upon us and this is just the right amount of heat we need. No Lie Sean Paul is making his way to Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Shake that ting

The Jamaican rapper has been making beats that have us jamming out on the dancefloor for over two decades and at this point, if you don’t know who Sean de Paul is, you must live under a rock.

But we don’t mind, let us educate you on Dancehall personified, Sean Paul. He has had chart-topping hits that include Got To Luv U, Temperature, and Get Busy. Which were all hits of the early 2000s. He has also released incredible belters alongside the likes of Anne-Marie, Idris Elba and Wiley.

Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150.

October happenings

This month is full of hip-hop happening performances. Get ready for the likes of British Grime legend, Dizzee Rascal performing at the Emirates Golf Club on October 28. While at Bla Bla, the Ultimate Denzel Curry will be heading up Bla Bla on Tuesday, October 12.

If Dancehall and Rap aren’t your scene, we recommend you check out Kiss, icons in the Rock world as they will also be hitting the Coca-Cola Arena stage on Friday, October 13 (spooky.)

Rock not for you? Defected Records will have you fist-bumping the air for three days straight from October 12 to 15. Can’t wait until then either? On October 6 Drum ‘n’ Bass hero Andy C will be taking over the P7 parking lot in Media One for a night of Untz Untz.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Sat Oct 21, Doors open at 9pm, tickets start from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Provided