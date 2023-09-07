We’re going to the movies…

Cinema Akil, the only independent cinema in the GCC and resident hotspot for all things vintage on the silver screen, is all set to host the ‘Il Cinema Ritrovato On Tour’, a globally renowned film festival making it’s first entrance into the region this month.

We’re talking the big guns of film festivals, and ‘Il Cinema Ritrovato On Tour’ is as prestigious as it gets. Running from Friday September 15 until Thursday September 21, the seven-day affair will see the arthouse cinema hosting screenings of coveted classics as part of the festival presentation.

A treat for all the cinephiles and self-proclaimed film cinema connoisseurs, the festival is being held in collaboration with the Italian Culture Institute Abu Dhabi, Cineteca di Bologna, a leading European archive for film restoration and preservation, and the Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, founded by the one and only Martin Scorsese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinema Akil (@cinemaakil)

What’s On at the cinema?

This first edition will showcase seven iconic heritage films, all digitally restored by Cineteca di Bologna in their state-of-the-art laboratory, L’Immagine Ritrovata. The illustrious collection has never before been seen in the region and will offer a captivating cinematic journey through the shelves of Italian, Indian, Moroccan, Iranian, and Angolan cinema as they evolved through time, curated by the Festival Coordinator, Guy Borlée.

Itty bitty details

Tickets are available for purchase on cinemaakil.com, priced at Dhs50 per screening screening. If you love vintage cinema with a burning passion, you can also buy a season pass at Dhs175 and catch all the screenings in the roster. Make sure to check the schedule to see what’s happening when.

The full itinerary is below:

Friday September 15

7pm – Shoeshine

9.30pm – Sambizanga

Saturday September 16

5.15pm – Assunta Spina

7pm – Chess of the Wind

9.15pm – The Birds, the Bees and the Italians

Sunday September 17

3.45pm – A River Called Titas

7pm – Al Hal – Transes

9pm – Shoeshine

Tuesday September 19

7pm – The Birds, the Bees and the Italians

9.30pm – Al Hal – Transes

Wednesday September 20

7pm – Sambizanga

9.15pm – Chess of the Wind

Thursday September 21

7pm – Assunta Spina

8.45pm – A River Called Titas

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, September 15 to 21, tickets start at Dhs50, cinemaakil.com

Images: Supplied