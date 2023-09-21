A string of new restaurants and bars are headed this way…

City Walk has seen restaurants come and go in recent years, but a new dining destination is set to turn this area into quite the foodie hotspot. Previously, only the four restaurants in The Square in City Walk were licensed. But now, there’s a whole new licensed dining district called C2.

Inside C2, you’ll find a string of restaurants and bars. Some are already open, others are still to come.

Now open

A duo of JLT’s most popular restaurants landed in City Walk earlier this year, and have both proved instant successes. For authentic Greek fare in a pretty setting, Mythos is a gorgeous spot for date night, laid back lunches and cosy dinners. Next door, a slice of New Orleans cool comes to city walk in the form of Nola, a lively bar with a relaxed, casual feel.

Also already open at C2 in City Walk, guests can enjoy flavourful fare from Azerbaijan at Baku, and a true taste of Napoli at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele, where rustic pizzas and fresh salads can be paired with your favourite alcoholic tipples.

Still to come

More restaurants and bars set to open before the end of the year will further add to the F&B appeal of City Walk.

Among the most exciting, in November a super-sized Brass Monkey will bring bowling, arcade games, pool tables and a pair of outdoor terraces to C2. The adults-only spot is already found on Bluewaters.

Another name the city’s foodies will probably recognise is Daikan Izakaya, a personality-packed Japanese street food joint from Dubai’s beloved Daikan Ramen team.

There are some new names to know, too. Although we don’t much about them, three further licensed concepts called Rare, Primi and Nox will all open in City Walk by the end of the year.