Dubai is a city that never stands still with new venues popping up all of the time. We’re bringing you the inside scoop on some of the most exciting bars, restaurants and beach clubs opening in Dubai in the coming months.

September

The 305 Dubai

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club opening soon on Palm West Beach. Nestled between palm trees, the intriguingly cool beach club is an ode to the Magic City. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. Opening September. @305dubai

Benny Mack’s

If you live in, or frequent Town Square Dubai, here’s some fresh and very exciting news for you, the first licensed pub is opening this September in the area. Benny Mack’s by Ben’s Farmhouse is the newest addition to the culinary roster of Dubai and it’s opening its doors in Town Square very soon. Expect a dining experience laced with loads of London gastro-pub charm to descend this September, courtesy of Chef Ben Tobbit. The menu, carefully crafted by Chef Ben fuses the quintessential gastro-pub charm from his hometown with a global flavour.

Benny Mack’s, Town Square, opening soon. @bennymacksdxb

The Citronelle Club

A high-octane culinary offering at SO/Uptown, The Citronelle Club promises to fuse French and Asian culinary traditional to create a vibrant dining experience. It will be served up in a sleek setting against the backdrop of stretching skyline views when it opens this September.

The Citronelle Club, SO/ Uptown, JLT, Dubai, opening September 2023. @thecitronelleclub

Eugène Eugène

Opening on Friday September 15, Eugène Eugène will be the first of two concepts Rikas debut at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. A botanically-inspired modern brasserie, it’s set to be a chic yet relaxed spot for casual coffees, business lunches and leisurely afternoon teas. Culinary highlights from head chef Yanis Sgad include vanilla tomato tartare, Osso Bucco saffron risotto, sea bream a la plancha, foie gras and duck salad and pistachio soufflé.

Eugene Eugene, Kempinski Hotell Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, opens Friday September 15. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Row on 45

Row on 45, a new fine dining concept by renowned chef Jason Atherton, opens its doors on September 21 on the 45th floor of Grosvenor House. Each night, 22 diners will be taken on a journey through a 17-course haute cuisine menu in an elegant restaurant setting inspired by chef Atherton’s London home. The evening unfolds in the champagne lounge before guests are guided through to the main dining theatre with a state-of-the-art open kitchen. For the finale, guests will be taken to the intimate Chef’s Library where they will be presented with desserts and fine beverages.

Row on 45, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina. Opening September 21, pre-bookings open now. Wednesday to Saturday, 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. rowon45dubai.com

Signor Sassi

London’s iconic Knightsbridge restaurant, Signor Sassi is set to open at the St Regis Gardens, the new dining destination on the rooftop of Nakheel Mall. If you want to be one of the first to check it out, you can now book for dinner only from September 25. From October onwards, the celebrated Italian restaurant will welcome guests for all-day dining. Signor Sassi is as famed in London for its hearty portions of classic Italian cuisine as it is for its VIP clientele. On the menu, you’ll find delicate antipasti, traditional pasta, succulent meat dishes, and beautifully presented seafood.

Signor Sassi Dubai, St Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, opening September 25, 2023. signorsassidubai.com

Tania’s Teahouse

Cuppa tea-quila anyone? Beloved Tania’s Teahouse, the pretty pink cafe on Jumeirah Beach Road, is moving to a new location with a brand-new look and feel, and an alcohol license. That’s right if picking from the vast number of teas and coffees had you scratching your head, you will now have alcoholic sip options to pick from on the menu. Opening its doors in September, Tania’s will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a revamped menu, three event spaces, and a heightened in-house dining experience.

Tania’s, Dubai Hills Business Park, opening September 2023. @taniasteahouse

October

42 Midtown Dubai

The leafy Greens neighbourhood is getting a brand new restaurant, and this one is inspired by the bright lights of New York City. Opening soon as part of the culinary array at Zabeel House The Greens, 42 Midtown is self-described as a sophisticated restobar that ‘combines the spirit of New York with the charm of Dubai.’ A smart and sophisticated aesthetic is reminiscent of a cool NYC neighbourhood hangout, with dark woods, monochrome prints and verdant plants dotted throughout the dining room. From the first renders, it looks as though this social dining space will also house a long bar, where guests can perch up for after-work drinks or pre-dinner aperitivo’s.

42 Midtown Dubai, Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah, The Greens, opening soon. @42midtowndubai

Aretha

From Rikas Hospitality comes Aretha, a chic restaurant and lounge that will remind you of the roaring twenties. Their second restaurant opening at the St Regis Gardens alongside just-opened Chez Wam, expect live entertainment that invokes the glory days of the jazz age complete with plush seating, gold detailing, and glittering chandeliers. It is set to open its doors in October.

Aretha, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm – Palm Jumeirah, opening soon. @arethadubai

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah

Set to welcome diners in October 2023, Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah will debut on the rooftop of Andaz Dubai The Palm, taking the space formerly occupied by Hanami. Across the 10,000 square foot space, guests can expect to drink, dine and party across a dining room, bar area, and terrace, which comes with panoramic views of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

Asia Asia Palm Jumeirah, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023. @asiaasiauae Avatara Avatara, currently located in the Voco Hotel, is the first and only entirely vegetarian fine dining experience in Dubai. From the same team behind Tresind Studio and Aamara, the one-star Michelin restaurant is relocating to Dubai Hills Business Park this summer. Avatara curates soulful Indian cuisine inspired by simple seasonal ingredients, with a focus on pure, clean, and natural produce. The 16-course tasting menu is served across two seatings per evening 6pm and 9pm, as well as Sunday lunch. Avatara, Dubai Hills Business Park. Opening soon. avatara.ae BCH: CLB Adding to the action-packed array of culinary and leisure offerings at W Dubai – The Palm sometime in the fourth quarter of 2023 is BCH: CLB, which will be the hotel’s brand new beach club. Details remain scarce, but what we do know is that BCH: CLB will incorporate a decorated restaurant for long, lazy lunches, a sandy bar for sundowners as well as a cabana-lined pool and even a retail area for snapping up your next beach club look. BCH: CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening Q4 2023. @bchclbdxb Celeste Get ready to party at Celeste, a sizzling new nightlife venue opening in SO/Uptown. While the hotel is already welcoming guests, you’ll have to wait a little while longer to enjoy the upscale cuisine and lively party atmosphere at the Parisian-Pigalle style spot. Celeste, SO/ Uptown Dubai, JLT, opening October 2023. Evie’s One of six new openings from Fundamental Hospitality, the creators of Gaia, Shanghai Me and La Maison on Ani, Evie’s is a new restaurant opening in DIFC. While we don’t know much more than that for the moment, we do know it’s set to offer imaginative dining and entertainment. Franky in Florence The Park is a new concept brought to you by Tom Arnel, the man behind some of our favourite Aussie-inspired cafes and eateries. The EatX concept stretches over three floors, with each floor housing a different concept to create a new foodie hotspot in JLT. Still to come is Franky in Florence, an open-sky Italian on the building’s rooftop, where guests can enjoy an aperitivo spritz and a plate of antipasti or wood fired pizza. Frankie in Florence, The Park, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, opening October 2023. eatx.com Kygo Another new opening in DIFC from Fundamental Hospitality is Kygo, a Japanese omakase restaurant. It will open in Four Seasons DIFC, adding to the hotel’s culinary array that already features Michael Mina’s Mina Brasserie and Luna Sky Bar. Kygo, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, opening October 2023. Leña Top Andalusian chef Dani García is set to open his first restaurant in Dubai very soon. The man behind some of Spain’s top restaurants, including BiBo, Lobito de Mar and Dani Brasserie, will bring his sleek steakhouse Leña to The Palm in 2023. If you’re not familiar with the brand, let us introduce you. Leña was born in Marbella in the summer of 2020, replacing chef Dani García’s eponymous fine dining restaurant, which the chef announced would close just 21 days after it was awarded its third Michelin star. A year after opening Leña Marbella, an opening in Madrid followed, the same year that the Marbella restaurant was recognised with the highest accolade of the restaurant category at the 2021 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. So, we can expect some pretty wow-worthy interiors when the brand opens in Dubai. Leña, St. Regis Gardens, at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm – Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023. groupodanigarcia.com Limonata Sister restaurant to vibrant Amalfi-inspired Italian Lucia’s in Downtown, Limonata is a new addition to the dining scene at Club Vista Mare. While its sister restaurant is a late night party spot, Limonata will have a more family-friendly feel, with a pet-friendly beach, indoor dining area and an alfresco terrace. Limonata, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023. @limonatadubai Papa’s Say goodbye Marina Social and buongiorno to Papa’s, a new Italian restaurant that replaces the former Jason Atherton restaurant at InterContinental Dubai Marina this October. The neighbourhood eatery has been kitted out to represent a classic Italian trattoria and of course, you can expect authentic hospitality which will teleport you to Italy with its attentive, kind and nurturing experiences. As for the food, we can expect rich classic Italian flavours combinations using secret cooking techniques and recipes passed down through generations. Papa’s, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, opening October 2023, @papasdubai Tiffany Blue Box Cafe Get ready for Breakfast at Tiffany’s: the Blue Box Café is opening in Dubai. The famed spot is opening its doors at The Dubai Mall at the Grand Atrium entrance next to the Tiffany and Co. store. Behind this dazzling new cafe, the renowned jewellery brand teams up with Rikas Hospitality Group, the creators of concepts including Twiggy, La Cantine and Mimi Kakushi. Like its renowned sister cafes around the world, Dubai’s Blue Box Café will be decked out from head to toe in the iconic baby Tiffany blue hue, complete with a chandelier-like centerpiece of Tiffany boxes and marble clad accent walls. With space to seat 38 guests, it’s set to be an exclusive and show-stopping destination for a trio of culinary experience. Blue Box Café, Tiffany & Co. Dubai Mall, Dubai, opening October 2023. @blueboxcafedubai

XU

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates will see the arrival of a cool new Cantonese restaurant, Xu. A homage to the subcultures of China’s show-stopping cities, bright neon interiors designed to be photographed will make this a seriously Instagrammable spot. Paired with an expertly curated soundtrack and a menu of Cantonese classics, it’s set to be an in-demand hotspot when it opens next month.

XU, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Barsha, opening October 2023.

November

La Vita

La Vita is the name of a new Dubai beach club currently under construction at the southernmost point of Palm West Beach, just beyond FIVE Palm Jumeirah. This beach club not only sits in front of one of the most ultra-luxury residences in the city, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, but the hoarding advertisers that La Vita is a concept by Mine & Yours Group.

La Vita, One at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection, Palm West Beach.

Maison La Plage

Set to open later this year on Palm Jumeirah is a beachfront restaurant from Dubai-born Fundamental Hospitality. The eatery is described as a beachfront escape inspired by the sun-drenched shores of the South of France. At the culinary helm is chef Izu Ani, so expect a delectable taste of the Med.

Maison La Plage, The Club at Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, opening October 2023.

Smoki Moto

While Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah on Palm West Beach is already welcoming guests, it won’t be until later this year that its culinary array of 10 restaurants and bars is fully open. Among the last to open will be Smoki Moto, a high-end, Korean steakhouse that will serve as the hotel’s signature restaurant. Stealing the show is the tabletop barbecue, where trailblazing design meets uncompromisingly fresh ingredients.

Smoki Moto, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, opening November 2023. marriott.com

December

Alba Restaurant and Bisou

Heading to Dubai Opera soon? Take note, there are two new restaurants that will be opening their doors right outside Dubai Opera in Downtown Dubai. During a recent visit to the performing arts centre, What’s On spotted two new restaurant hoardings a stone’s throw away from the Dubai Opera’s doors – Alba Restaurant and Bisou. Both restaurants are a concept by Metafoodies Restaurants Management, a new hospitality group launching in Dubai. According to posts on Instagram, Alba Restaurant is a ‘Mediterr-Asian’ restaurant, while Bisou Restaurant is a Modern French Middle Eastern restaurant. Both restaurants have yet to announce an opening date, but a photograph showcasing both restaurants on Bisou’s Instagram states ‘soon…’

Alba Restaurant and Bisou, Dubai Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening late 2023. @bisou.dubai

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gürs

Featuring eight open kitchens and a gourmet retail offering where diners can shop signature products, Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs is designed like a high-end food hall. It’s cuisine will focus on the vibrant flavours of the Levant and the Arabian Peninsula when it opens at The Link.

Arrazuna by Mehmet Gurs, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Brass Monkey, City Walk

Already a fun-filled spot on Bluewaters for drinks, games, bowling, dining and all-round good fun, Brass Monkey will open a second Dubai venue, this time in City Walk, in the coming months. A date is still yet to be confirmed, but it’s likely to be before the end of the year. We’re hopeful for the same chilled-out vibes and plenty of activities when it lands.

Brass Monkey, City Walk, Dubai, opening late 2023. @brassmonkeysocial

DuangDy by Bo.Lan

The brains behind Michelin starred restaurant, Bo.Lan, Bo Songvisava and Dylan Jones will open DuangDy by Bo.Lan in The Link later this year. It promises to bring a slice of Bangkok’s most cutting-edge Thai experience to the city.

Bo.Lan, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

La Dame de Pic

Enlivened by Anne-Sophie Pic, La Dame de Pic is a breathtakingly chic restaurant found in foodie capitals including London, Paris and Singapore. In Dubai it will open as one of 11 restaurants at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, and we can expect the same wow-worthy aesthetic and exquisite French fine dining dishes.

La Dame de Pic, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Market Island

A brand new food hall is coming to Dubai Festival City Mall later this year. Called Market Island, the food hall is set to open in December 2023, at the mall’s north end on the ground floor. Across 70,000 square feet, the food hall is set to be the biggest in the Middle East and will be the first licensed bar venue located inside a mall in the UAE. The market will have 53 venues along with dedicated restaurant spaces, bars, and lounges. Basically: a tonne of great food and drink to choose from. There will also be live entertainment including performances from local artists and DJs.

Market Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival City, opening December 2023.

NAC

Looking for a casual spot to catch up with your friends? Prepare to fill your feed with snaps of NAC, a popular Mayfair eatery set to open soon in Dubai. NAC, which stands for North Audley Canteen, is opening in a new development on the intersection of Al Wasl Road and Street 19, where Al Safa Centre used to be. On the menu, guests can expect to catch-up over picture-perfect sharing plates inspired by the chic restaurants of Paris, as well as decadent desserts perfect for an indulgent weekend treat. The breakfasts at NAC are also legendary, so expect to tuck into some of the tastiest shakshouka’s avo toasts and fluffy pancakes you’ve ever tried.

NAC, Huna Dubai, Al Wasl Road, opening soon. @nacdubai

Ninive at Bab Al Shams

Ninive, the beloved Middle Eastern eatery in DIFC, will open as a breathtaking desert destination within Bab Al Shams. Recreating the stunning surrounds of a Bedouin tent, Ninive at Bab Al Shams promises much of the same ambiance and flavour as the original in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with elevated Middle Eastern and Anatolian cuisine taking centre stage in an enchanting surrounding.

Ninive, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, opening December 2023. @ninivedubai

Qabu by Paco Morales

Adding a fine dining edge to the moorish cuisine of Andalusia is chef Paco Morales. A celebration of Cordoba’s culinary history, Qabu by Paco Morales promises to be a destination both for dinner and drinks, with a separate bar area alongside the elegant dining room. It opens later this year at One&Only Za’abeel.

Qabu by Paco Morales, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda

No Dubai dining destination is complete without a Japanese restaurant, and the one at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel is left in the capable hands of Tetsuya Wakuda. The man behind two Michelin Starred Waku Ghin, he presents an elevated menu of traditional and modern Japanese cuisine, which marries classical French techniques with the Japanese philosophy of using natural, seasonal flavours.

Sagetsu by Tetsuya Wakuda, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz

From one of Madrid’s finest culinary stars comes the international street food eatery, StreetXO by Dabiz Muñoz, a concept we’re particularly excited about. In an informal and relaxed setting at The Link at One&Only Za’abeel, expect haute cuisines with a dynamic edge, inspired by street food from all over the world.

StreetXO, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Tang

From South Africa to Dubai comes Tang, a new restaurant opening this December at Palace Downtown. A homage to contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, this vibrant new eatery will pair fusion Asian flavours with incredible Burj Khalifa views. Named after the Tang dynasty, the restaurant is set over 10,000 square feet and promises Cantonese style sharing plates, featuring sushi, dishes from the robata and authentic wok dishes.

Tang, Palace Downtown, Downtown Dubai, opening December. @tang_dubai_downtown

Tapasake

A One&Only homegrown concept already found in the Maldives and Montenegro is Tapasake, a refined poolside experience that serves elevated Nikkei cuisine. In Dubai, you’ll find it perched atop The Link with access to the UAE’s longest infinity pool. Alongside dining in the restaurant, guests will be able to enjoy the Japanese-Peruvian menu poolside on plush cabanas, while admiring the show-stopping views of the Dubai skyline.

Tapasake, The Link, One&Only Za’abeel, opens late 2023. oneandonlyresorts.com

Q1 2024

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

African Queen, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Almayass by the Sea, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Bâoli

From the ultra-chic shores of Cannes and Miami, famed party hotspot Bâoli will open its first Middle East outpost next year at J1 Beach. With its lush jungle-inspired ambience, contemporary Japanese cuisine, live performances, and unforgettable party atmosphere, Bâoli is sure to be the city’s next hot ticket.

Bâoli, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Chouchou, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Gerbou

Set to open in January 2024 in Nad Al Sheba is Gerbou, a sustainable, homegrown restaurant that celebrates Emirati cuisine and culture. Gerbou, which means welcome to my humble abode in Arabic, will see Atelier House Hospitality join forces with Tashkeel, a beloved beacon of arts and culture in the UAE. Housed in a renovated building from 1987, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, with all spaces designed by Kristina Zanic Consultants. On the terrace, Ghaf trees will offer dappled shade, for those dining alfresco during the day. Mirroring the look and feel, the menu promises to be a flight through Arab and Emirati flavours, with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients taking centre stage.

Gerbou, Nad Al Sheba, opening January 2024. @gerbou

Gigi Rigolatto

Kicking off the new year in style, Gigi Rigolatto will open on J1 Beach in January 2024. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area.

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Gitano

Dinner with a side of fiesta… The tropical jungle of Mexico will also land on J1 Beach next year in the form of Gitano. With locations in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, this modern bohemian beach club will transport guests with sensational dinner and dancing experiences, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

Kaimana, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

La Baia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

LUNICO, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Mun, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sakhalin, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia.’ Chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We hope the frozen yoghurt and honey makes it on this menu too…

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 2, opening early 2024.

Swingers

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in 2024, according to an article by Bloomberg. For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island. Opening 2024. swingers.club / @swingersldn

Timbuktu Market

The Dubai food scene is about to reach new heights with the addition of an exciting new food market called Timbuktu Market. Set to open in Q1 2024, the market will be located in Two Towers, Barsha Heights. Inspired by London’s Borough Market and New York’s Chelsea Market, Timbuktu Market will bring an exciting new energy to the city’s hospitality industry. The market will be home to several different eateries under one roof, all of which will be brand-new concepts that don’t already have a physical presence in Dubai, including home chefs, bakers, pop-ups, supper clubs, and some international concepts.

Timbuktu Market, Two Towers, Barsha Heights, Dubai, opening Q1 2024. @timbuktu_market

Later in 2024…

Cyrano From the streets of Gemmayze, Beirut to the Trade Center neighbourhood comes Cyrano, a casual all-day eatery that serves up wholesome brunches by day and cool cocktails by night. Frantzén and Studio Frantzén Fine-dining figurehead Björn Frantzén will open two new restaurant concepts at Atlantis, The Palm next year. Presenting two world-renowned restaurants inside one venue, the Nordic chef is set to open Studio Frantzén as well as a fine dining concept and the sibling to both three-Michelin star restaurants, Frantzén in Stockholm and Zén in Singapore. The first concept, Studio Frantzén, will showcase the best of Chef Frantzén’s creative Nordic cuisine with Asian influence in a relaxed yet immersive setting that will feature a lively bar, private dining area, intimate booths, as well as space at the kitchen counter for an intimate dining experience. Set inside Studio Frantzén will be a more intimate, fine-dining restaurant, and a sibling of Stockholm’s famous three Michelin star concept, that currently ranks No.25 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. Studio Frantzén, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, opening 2024. Harry’s Bar Credited as the birthplace of the Bloody Mary, Harry’s Bar opened in Paris in 1911 as an ode to pre-prohibition Manhattan. It’s been in the MacElhone family for more than 100 years, and still has the same dimly lit, mahogany interiors that it did from its conception. On the menu in Paris, there’s some 400 cocktails to discover, so expect this to become your new drinking den when it opens later this year at East Park in Trade Center. East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024. IT Born in Ibiza in 2015, there’s now six IT restaurants in hedonistic party hotspots around the world, including London, Mykonos and Porto Cervo. Dubai will be next, with an opening slated for late 2023 in East Park. Contemporary interiors, curated music and best-in-class Mediterranean cuisine make up the DNA of IT restaurants, all of which we can expect when the brand lands in Dubai for the first time. East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024. La Môme Hailing from Cannes, La Mome is a trendy restaurant and cocktail bar that’s been frequented by A-Listers including Jamie Foxx and Ciara. The Art Deco interiors are complimented by a menu of fine fare masterminded by chef Julian Cazalas, and a soundtrack that turns dinner into dancing. Expect it to open later this year at East Park, a new dining hotspot at Trade Center. East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024. Mr Porter A sleek steakhouse by way of Amsterdam and Barcelona, Mr Porter blends a modern steakhouse with a buzzing lounge, creating a lively fun-dining experience. Their vibe-driven approach to a meal out means the music is just as important as the mixology and menu. It’s opening at East Park. East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024. Shoku From Aussie-born, New Zealand-adopted chef and restauranteur Nic Watt comes Shoku, one of a number of new restaurants opening this year at Trade Center’s new dining destination, East Park. According to its website, Shoku will open in 2023 and is described as ‘the spirit of Japanese dining.’ The man behind the menu, chef Nic Watt, co-founded acclaimed Japanese restaurant Roka alongside Rainer Becker, which is an indication of the high-pedigree we can expect from his debut Dubai restaurant. East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024.

Tavolina

Another import from Beirut, this cosy Italian trattoria is all about friendly service in a fuss-free environment. Expect to tuck into Italian classics aplenty when it opens later this year at East Park.

East Park, Trade Center, Dubai, opening early 2024.

