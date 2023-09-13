Get ready to step into the new season with the addition of three swanky new beach clubs and nine licensed restaurants…

In December last year, we broke the news that Dubai’s beloved La Mer South was to be completely demolished to make way for a dazzling new beach resort, J1 Beach. Eight months on, we can now reveal that J1 Beach is set to jolt to life in early 2024.

From a beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia and renowned Gigi from St Tropez to a Michelin-Star restaurant and French beach house member’s club, J1 Beach is looking to be nothing short of a foodie and sun-seekers haven.

Meet the 12 exciting new concepts coming to J1 Beach:

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand last year.

Bâoli

From the ultra-chic shores of Cannes and Miami, famed party hotspot Bâoli will open its first Middle East outpost next year at J1 Beach. With its lush jungle-inspired ambience, contemporary Japanese cuisine, live performances, and unforgettable party atmosphere, Bâoli is sure to be the city’s next hot ticket.

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

Gigi Rigolatto

Kicking off the new year in style, Gigi Rigolatto will open on J1 Beach in January 2024. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach will feature an Italian menu, two terraces, an indoor restaurant, a garden, a Bellini bar, a kids’ circus and a wellness area.

Gitano

Dinner with a side of fiesta… The tropical jungle of Mexico will also land on J1 Beach next year in the form of Gitano. With locations in Tulum, Miami, and NYC, this modern bohemian beach club will transport guests with sensational dinner and dancing experiences, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu.

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach next year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

Sirene Beach by Gaia

From award-winning homegrown restaurant Gaia comes Sirene Beach by Gaia, described as a ‘coastal evolution of Dubai’s home-grown, Greek-Mediterranean concept, Gaia.’ Chef Izu Ani will once again take the culinary reigns to present a menu of signature dishes designed for a barefoot luxury beach setting. We hope the frozen yoghurt and honey makes it on this menu too…

For more information, visit j1beach.com

Images: Supplied