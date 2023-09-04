100 per cent formidable…

Last year in December we announced that La Mer South would be undergoing a redevelopment transforming into a dazzling new beach resort called J1 Beach. Merex had confirmed that the destination will be a first-of-its-kind day-to-night destination in the region with 10 restaurants, and three beach clubs. And we’ve just gotten word on the opening date of one of the beach clubs – Gigi Rigolatto.

Kicking the new year off in January 2024, the legendary Gigi Rigolatto will be opening its doors at J1 Beach. Merex has teamed up with Paris Society International to bring the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai.

It’s a great space for long, leisurely days that stretch into unforgettable evenings. While no images of the serene beach club in Dubai are available at the moment, the Franco-Mexican architect Hugo Toro has taken influence from Gigi Rigolatto in St Tropez, so we can expect similar aesthetics and vibes.

At the beach club’s 5,000 square meters space, guests will get to dine on an Italian menu which can be enjoyed indoors or out on one of two picture-perfect terraces. For private and intimate plans, there will be four spectacular private cabanas to pick from.

As for its interiors, a timeless and enchanting atmosphere has been created complete with lush green foliage. The beach club will also brag a serene Mediterranean garden, a private beach and a pool. To create the look, a large number of trees have been planted by the beach club (which is something we are totally here for).

It will also be home to a Bellini bar, a pétanque court and a charming concept store selling highly curated items.

If you’re bringing the little ones with you, there will be a secluded play area just for them to play in with the delightful Gigi Circus to keep them entertained.

Commenting on the opening, Brain Bendix, CEO of Paris Society International stated, “Dubai epitomizes the essence of luxury experiences and is truly becoming an epicentre of extraordinary hospitality.”

“In the Dubai world of luxury in abundance Gigi Rigolatto brings more natural roots, cultural colour and playful environment with great honest coastal Italian food and charismatic service to the table”, he added.

We can’t wait to dip our feet in the sand at this beach club when this opens!

