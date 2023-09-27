Tick off some iconic landmarks on a bucket list new endurance challenge…

Lace up your kicks and prepare to break a sweat: there’s a new half marathon landing in Dubai. Taking place on Sunday January 21, the Burj2Burj run will take budding athletes across a scenic – and somewhat sweat-inducing – 21.1km route that starts at the iconic Burj Al Arab and concludes at the Burj Al Arab.

The route has been designed by runners for runners, but don’t worry if you’re new to this, everyone is welcome to give it a go. The Burj2Burj half marathon will take runners from the Burj Al Arab and along the coastal palm-tree lined roads of Jumeirah. At the half way point the route crosses along the Dubai Canal bridge as you make your way to Downtown. The finish line is located under the facade of the Burj Khalifa, where you’ll be able to celebrate your feat at the race village in Burj Park. Here, there will be food, drinks, photo ops and live entertainment to welcome the half marathon runners in style.

There will be water, medical and comfort points along the way, as well as activations, live DJ sets, challenges, and plenty of spots for your nearest and dearest to cheer you on from the sidelines. So, spirits are sure to be kept high as you tick down the kilometres.

There’s capacity for up to 10,000 runners to take part, and there will be a three-hour cut off for everyone to complete the 21km route. Anyone is invited to take part, with separate categories and prizes for experienced runners that qualify for the elite mens and elite women’s categories.

Elite runners (men) will set off at 6am, followed by the elite female group at 6.02am, and then everyone else follows from 6.05am. Registration for all categories is priced at Dhs168.

Burj2Burj Half Marathon, registration from 4am, race from 6am, Sunday January 21, 2024, from Dhs160. burj2burj.com

Images: Burj2Burj