Tissues at the ready…

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera is coming to Dubai Opera next year.

Whether you love or loathe the opera, we think it’s fair to say that The Phantom of the Opera should be on everyone’s bucket list. Taking place from February 22 to March 10, 2024, the musical is back to capture the hearts of Dubai once more.

Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul.

What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest.

The critically acclaimed musical first made its debut in Dubai back in 2019.

Tickets have not been released yet, but stay tuned to What’s On to be the first to know when they do.

Can’t wait until next year?

The Phantom of the Opera, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai. February 22 to March 10, 2024. dubaiopera.com

Images: Social