Dubai events 2024: All the massive concerts, shows and performances coming soon

Members from one of the K-Pop world’s biggest bands, Exo, will be performing a special gig at Duba’s Coca-Cola Arena in January 2024. Chanyeol, Xiumin, and Chen are set to take the stage with support from DJs Rayden and Bliss on Sunday, January 14 as part of a night of ‘K-Pop Overdose’. Tickets are on sale now from Dhs195 via dubai.platinumlist.net . Although please note that concert-goers below 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

British funnyman Michael McIntyre is returning to Dubai this January with his stand-up world tour, Macnificent. The one-night-only show is set to take place on January 13 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in City Walk. McIntyre first rose to fame as a TV panel show star on Mock The Week before going on to get his own show on the BBC has since gone on to become one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. No stranger to performing in the UAE, McIntyre last performed in the capital back in 2021, and before that performed a two-date show Dubai in 2019.

Omid Djalili is the first comedian of the year hitting the stage in Dubai. Taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Djalili will be performing for one day only on January 7. The award-winning British-Iranian actor and comedian has been to Dubai several times before, so if you missed catching his antics on stage in the past, now’s your chance. Read more here and book here .

Back in 2022, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. And this year, Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma. It’s follows a little girl called Pluma with big dreams of flying. The curtains will rise for the first time from January 17. Tickets are priced at Dhs95 and can be purchased here . You can read more here.

Ed Sheeran

When: January 19 and 20, 2024

Where: The Sevens Stadium

Global megastar and British crooner Ed Sheeran is making his way to Dubai to serenade us all for two exclusive nights as part of his ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour. All set to perform at The Sevens Stadium on January 19 and 20, the musician will take the stage with tour guest Calum Scott.

Ed Sheeran, The Sevens Stadium, Jan 19 and 20, doors open at 4pm, show starts at 8pm, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net, edsheerandxb.com

Ludovico Einaudi

When: January 19 to 21

Where: Dubai Opera

The legendary pianist and Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi will return to Dubai to perform his mesmerising repertoire at Dubai Opera from January 19 to 21. The three-night show will see the Italian maestro showcase his signature vibrant, emotive and exuberant style of music, which transcends genres and amasses the Italian star some 1 million streams per day.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 19 to 21, from Dhs250. dubaiopera.com

OneRepublic

When: January 25, 2024

Where: Bla Bla

OneRepublic will be performing at Bla Bla for a night of throwbacks and brand-new hits on January 25. The tour comes as part of their ‘Artificial Paradise’ world tour. But we’re sure they will also play some older hits too. Since 2002, the international band have been producing a string of iconic hits such as Wanted, Rescue Me, ApologiseandStop and Stare. Tickets are now on sale and start from Dhs245 for early bird and Dhs295 thereafter. Purchase yours here.

One Republic, The Tent, Bla Bla, JBR, Dubai, Jan 25, from Dhs245 (early bird). Tel: (0)4 584 4111.blabla.ae

Marvel Universe

When: January 25 to February 4

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

A superhero phenomenon that has popularity across the entire globe, Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena will be hosting a rootin’-Grootin’, Iron Man shootin’ all-action, Marvel spandextravaganza in January – and boy, does it look like a sight for Thor eyes. Marvel Universe Live features a Hulking great cast of 42 real-life heroes, performing stunts and spectacles of choreographed jaw-dropping awe, with a wardrobe of more than 100 costumes representing characters from The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy series of comics and movies. Your good guy line-up will include Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Drax.

Coca-Cola Arena, multiple timings between January 25 and February 4, 2024, from Dhs165. coca-cola-arena.com.

The Little Prince

When: January 26 to 28, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

An imaginative adaptation of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless classic, The Little Prince is heading to Dubai this January for four days. Purchase your tickets now to be transported to a universe filled with philosophical insights and wonder.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Jan 26 to 28, from Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

February

UNTOLD Music Festival

When: February 15 to 18, 2024

Where: Expo City Dubai

It’s one of the world’s largest music festivals and a must-visit for electronic music fans, and now Romania’s UNTOLD music festival is coming to Dubai. The first ever UNTOLD music festival outside of Romania will take place at Expo City Dubai from February 15 to February 18. Tickets are priced from Dhs550 for the full four-day access and Dhs1,500 for VIP four-day access. The first phase of some 100 artists performing over the four days has already been revealed, and includes megastars like G-Eazy, Hardwell, Ellie Goulding and Major Laser.

UNTOLD Music Festival, Expo City Dubai, Feb 15 to 18, from Dhs550. @expocitydubai

Simple Minds

When: February 27, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Glaswegian rock band Simple Minds will be taking on the stage at Coca-Cola Arena in February. You may remember them from such hits as ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘Belfast Child’, ‘Glittering Prize‘, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime‘ and ‘Waterfront‘. Their biggest hit ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, was used on both the opening and closing credits, of the seminal era-defining movie, The Breakfast Club.

Simple Minds, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, February 27, from Dhs195. coca-cola-arena.com

The Phantom of the Opera

When: February 22 to March 10, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sensational and spellbinding musical, The Phantom of the Opera returns to Dubai Opera in February. Based on the novel by French journalist and mystery writer Gaston Leroux, the show tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, before becoming enraptured by the talents of a young soprano, Christine. Having lured her in as his protégé, the phantom falls madly in love, then descends into jealous madness upon learning of Christine’s love affair with the opera’s patron, Raoul. What follows is certainly not an exercise in understatement – with huge operatic numbers, a full corps de ballet, a dramatic unmasking of the disfigured ghost of the opera house and even a famous crashing chandelier, Phantom is as overblown and dramatic as its name might suggest.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Feb 22 to Mar 10, from Dhs275. Tel: (0)4 440 8888,dubaiopera.com

March

Rewind

When: March 1 and 2, 2024

Where: Bla Bla, JBR

80s music fans, we have some great news… The sell-out Rewind Festival is returning to Dubai next year, with an epic lineup of throwback 80s and 90s artists confirmed so far. The artists confirmed so far include Wet Wet Wet, Chesney Hawkes, ABC, Midge Ure, The Real Thing, ABC, and returning for a second time, Heather Small. Rewind Festival will take place over two days on Friday, March 1 and 2.

Rewind Festival, Bla Bla, JBR, Mar 1 and 2, from Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @rewindfestdxb

Khalid

When: March 2, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

He’s known for melodic electro R&B bangers such as Better, Eastside, and Love Lies, and you’ll be able to hear them all live as superstar Khalid is coming to Dubai. The award-winning American singer-songwriter was initially to perform in the emirate for the first time last year on October 27, 2023 at the Coca-Cola Arena, but the gig was rescheduled for March 2.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 2, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Kevin Hart

When: March 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Legendary American comedian and actor Kevin Hart will make a highly anticipated return to the UAE this year. He will be performing for one-night-only, on March 4. The former Chief Island Officer for Yas Island is no stranger to the UAE, having last performed in the capital back in February as part of his Reality Check tour. With a knack for turning everyday experiences into uproarious anecdotes, Hart has charmed audiences with his quick wit and relatable humor. Whether he’s poking fun at his own height or sharing hilarious tales of family life, Kevin Hart has become a household name, proving that big laughs come in small packages. Read more here and book here.

Kevin Hart, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, March 4, from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

April

Elrow XXL

When: April 13, 2024

Where: Media City Amphitheatre

If you saw us at elrow XXL this last year, it’s no surprise to us as just about everybody and anybody was at the massive Dubai festival held in d3 back in January of 2023. The 2024 rendition of elrow XXL will see DJ Fisher taking to the decks at Media City Amphitheatre, promising an electrifying night filled with pulsating beats and high-energy performances. Tickets

Elrow XXL Dubai, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, April 13, 2024, from Dhs350. elrowdubai.com

May

Film Music Week

When: May 9 to 13, 2024

Where: Dubai Opera

The love of great movies and bone-chilling music collide at Dubai Opera in May 2024. Dubai Opera is bringing the first ever Film Music Week to the city where all iconic film composers are celebrated. The screening of the movies will be accompanied by live orchestra performances which truly bring the movie to life. Films that will be celebrated include Star Wars: A New Hope, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of The Black Pearl and the unparalleled talent of Charlie Chaplin.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, May 9 to 13, tickets go on sale soon. Tel: (0)4 440 8888.dubaiopera.com

October

Macklemore

When: October 4, 2024

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Originally slated to perform in Dubai in October 2023, iconic American rapper Macklemore will now be performing in Dubai on Friday, October 4, 2024 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Macklemore (pronounced Mack-LE-more) first rose to fame with his track Thrift Shop back in 2012 which has since amassed over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Tickets are on sale now via the here website, priced from Dhs199.

Macklemore, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 4, from Dhs199. Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

