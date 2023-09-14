Mamma mia…

We don’t think anyone has ever said no to a solid slice of pizza… at least we haven’t. While pizza is a rite of passage of sorts, finding the right kind can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately for those who live in Abu Dhabi, there is an impressive list of homely Italian spots that serve up a delicious piping hot slice(s of) pizza.

Here are 9 spots to get authentic pizza in Abu Dhabi.

Antonia

Located in the sprawling beachfront Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Antonia feels like the neighbourhood Italian place whose doors are always open for you, no matter the mood. It serves only the best Italian grub, from pasta to pizza and delectable starters. Their pizzas come in a variety of different flavours and iterations from across Italy, so you’ll get a taste of every region.

Antonia, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 2 667 2554, @antonia.uae

Marmellata

Marmellata might look like a bit of a ‘plain Jane’, but it packs a load of heart, soul and delicious pizzas you don’t want to miss. The eatery is located in Mina Zayed and was brought to life by father-son duo, Raj and Sebastian Dagstani, in 2019. Here you will find pizza with winning toppings, a touch of the local, with ingredients like mushrooms grown in the local desert and figs from Liwa.

Marmellata, Shop 25-A, Mina Zayed, 5pm to 8.30pm Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)55 802 9355, @marmellatalove

Villa Toscana

This restaurant flaunts all things regional and delicious from the one and only sunny Tuscany. The design of the location will remind you of a beautiful Tuscan villa and the menu serves dishes from Tuscany, Umbria, and Emilia-Romagna. Naturally, pizza is as authentic as it gets. Summer-y, vacation home vibes all around, and you’ve got the fuel to match it.

Villa Toscana, Nation Towers, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, W Corniche Road, Tel: (0)2 694 4553, daily, 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm, villatoscana-abudhabi.com

Paradiso

Paradiso stands as a more upscale, frilly Italian joint, with a larger variety of premium options on the menu. But no Italian menu is complete without pizza, and Paradiso’s offerings range from classics to seafood to truffle and beyond. A fabulous location at The Pier on the Yas Bay Waterfront and great food equals a wonderful evening, that’s for sure.

Paradiso, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0) 50 437 2869, @paradisoabudhabi

Prego’s

Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi’s very own Italian restaurant Prego’s is your go-to location if you’re looking for a relaxed venue with pizza to impress. Every flatbread of deliciousness is baked to perfection in a wood-fired oven, and surrounded by the terrace’s panoramic views, lush gardens and the stunning sea, this is the pizza place to be.

Prego’s, Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, daily, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)2 697 9000, rotana.com

Pizza Di Rocco

It’s in the name; Pizza Di Rocco is all about good pizza. This award-winning traditional Italian pizzeria serves crispy, artisanal pizzas, made by hand and baked in their Neapolitan cupola-style oven. The deliciousness is available for delivery across Abu Dhabi, and they also cater. Plans for your next big party, sorted.

Pizza Di Rocco, Tel: (800) 76226, place your orders at pizzadirocco.com

Emmy Squared Pizza

Emmy Squared isn’t quite authentic Italian, but it’s a twist you might come to like. Detroit-style pizza – cloudy, doughy and featuring delicious, interesting toppings that take the innovation many steps further. The square pizza pies are hearty and wholesome, and there’s a topping combination out there for everyone. Head over like, now.

Emmy Squared Pizza, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Fri to Sat, 12pm to 1am, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0) 2 235 8763, @emmysquareduae

Dino’s Bistro Italiano

This lively and casual location is the perfect spot for laid-back, fuss-free dining featuring pizzas galore. The menu has all the classics and even some interesting ones like the highly controversial Hawaiian and white pizzas. It won’t break your bank and it’ll surely satisfy those carb cravings.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

Marco’s Italian

If, by any chance, you’re looking for boujee pizza, Marco’s Italian is it. Celebrity chef Marco Pierre White’s gastronomic baby inspired by the coastal regions of Italy serves lots and lots of classics, and they’ll even make you a gluten-free version if you so desire.

Marco’s Italian, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0) 2 654 3238, @marcosabudhabi

