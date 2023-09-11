Complete with vibrant bar and a karaoke room…

Foodies in the capital, listen up: there’s an exciting new restaurant coming to Yas Island. Get ready to welcome Nuri Grill and Bar by Madang, that will soon open as the final piece of the culinary puzzle at Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Located on the ground floor next to recent arrival McCafferty’s, Nuri Grill and Bar is described as luxurious Korean BBQ restaurant, according to its Instagram page. From the team behind Masdar City’s popular Madang restaurant, Nuri promises to be a sizzling Korean steakhouse that pairs premium cuts with a lively vibe for an all-round fun dining experience.

Inviting guests to embark on an innovative dining experience, artfully grilled cuts of the best steaks will take centre stage. Marbled steak will be a speciality here, with special emphasis on wet-aging meat for added flavour and richness. While we don’t know exactly what the new Yas Island restaurant will look like, we’re promised a sophisticated omakase flavour flight, so we can imagine some seriously Instagrammable interiors to match.

But as much as Nuri will about the food, there’s set to be so much more to this Abu Dhabi hotspot. As per Nuri’s website, it also promises a lively ambience in the vibrant bar, so we’ve got high expectations for the master mixology. Plus, for those guests looking to exercise their vocal cords, this cool Korean steakhouse will also be home to a karaoke room.

We’re already warming up…

Nuri Grill and Bar by Madang, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, opening soon. nurigrillbar.com

Images: Instagram