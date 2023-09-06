We’ve seen a few, very obvious clues…

The craze for Al Baik in the UAE isn’t going to stop anytime soon and this is evident by the branches opening up all over the country. And it looks like Abu Dhabi will finally be getting a second Al Baik.

That’s right, by the looks of things, the much-loved Saudi fried chicken next big opening will be in Al Ain Mall.

So, how do we know this?

Well, the first time we came across it was from a video shared by TikTok user @danwaysmenu that shows the classic red Al Baik hoarding in Abu Dhabi. Check out the video below.

In the video, the TikTok user shared that Al Baik will soon be opening its doors in Al Ain Mall. The hoarding with the iconic golden top hat logo reads ‘Soon…’. Whether it will be the biggest branch in the UAE is something we can’t confirm yet, but judging by the video clip, it sure looks like it. It will be located on the second floor of Al Ain Mall in the food court.

The second (very obvious) confirmation…

Another post, this time on the Al Ain Mall official instagram account guarantees the opening of Al Baik.

The post was shared on July 29, and there were no details on the launch date.

At the moment, the announcement of Al Baik opening in Al Ain Mall has not been shared on the restaurant’s official social media account – which is where they usually create most of the buzzing excitement. We can only presume they will drop the news any day now.

When the branch opens in Al Ain, it will bring the total number of Al Baik branches in the UAE up to 11.

And it doesn’t look like they will be stopping any time soon. Will they possibly open up more branches in the heart of the capital, or maybe it will venture out to Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah for fans in the northern Emirates? You can be sure we are keeping our eyes peeled for any new information.

For a list of all the spots in UAE to get your Al Baik fix, head here.

Images: Al Baik social