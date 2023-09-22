Get ready to defy gravity…

For our readers who live in the cultural city of Sharjah, if you love having fun at Bounce, we have some great news. You will no longer have to make the long drive across the border as Bounce has opened its doors in Sharjah.

The home of freestyle fun has set up home in Sharjah’s Aljada’s world-class, multi-use community.

The venue spans 2,000-square-metres and features all of Bounce’s classic activities including indoor trampolines, cliff jump, infinity wall, dodgeball, giant airbag, and much more.

Unique to BOUNCE Sharjah, will be X Run – an obstacle course like no other. There will be eight gravity-defying challenges to overcome that both first-timers and freestylers alike can have a go at. It will be a great way to test your strength and agility as you make your way through jumps, climbs, swings, and slides.

Bounce Sharjah is open to all from freestylers, adults and children and of course, all you exercise enthusiasts.

For little ones looking to get their bounce on, the Sharjah branch features a miniBounce Zone perfect for kids up to the age of six. The playground will allow them to develop their balance and coordination in addition to motor skills.

There’s also a ball pit, slides, a rainbow net, mini trampolines, a play structure and a mini airbag.

Parents, don’t worry – your kids won’t be left alone as the well-trained Bounce team will be right beside them to guide them along the way. While the little ones bounce off the walls (literally), you can relax with a coffee and a snack or two at Bounce Cafe.

Bounce has 32 venues across the globe and a total of five in the UAE spanning Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and come September, Sharjah.

For more information and future bookings, visit bounce.ae

Bounce INC, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Aljada, Sharjah, opening in September, Tel: (0)4 304 9333. @bouncemideast, bounce.ae

Images: Supplied by BounceINC