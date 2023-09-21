Sponsored: Enjoy New Year’s Eve with stunning views of Dubai’s shiniest stars…

As we get set to turn the final bend of 2023 soon, La Sirène has something truly thrilling on the cards for you. This year, you can welcome the New Year with Dubai’s exciting new Lebanese hotspot for the first time, at a swanky bash that will include all the festivities, delightful décor and everything else that you came for. Striking attractions you can expect will include a radiantly lit up 90-metre terrace and unique countdown-themed adornments.

Make sure you show up with a New Year’s Eve-sized appetite, because luscious Lebanese favourites will beckon to foodies of every kind. Meat lovers will have plenty to stack their plates with, fans of lean greens will be well-catered to, and seafood connoisseurs will revel in abundance at a supreme New Year’s Eve buffet. And when you’re done enjoying the food, raise your glasses to 2024 with refreshing beverages made especially for La Sirène’s big New Year’s Eve party.

With a spellbinding view of fireworks lighting up the sky on all sides and live entertainment keeping you on your feet, this is set to be the grandest night of the year. You can eat, drink and dance the year away, all while enjoying La Sirène’s signature views of the Ain Dubai to the left, Burj Al Arab to the right and the iconic Palm Jumeirah front and centre.

With a private event space also available for larger groups, La Sirène is the ideal spot for you to bid goodbye to 2023 and bring in the New Year, in the ultimate celebration.

La Sirène, Level 1, Avani+ Palm View Dubai Hotel & Suites, Dubai Media City, Dubai, 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 11:30pm daily. Tel: (0) 4 604 2220, @lasirenedubai, avanihotels.com