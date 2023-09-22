Tomorrow marks the start of the autumn equinox…

It’s been a long hot summer but we have good news coming your way. Summer is officially over tomorrow and according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will dip as low as 23ºC next week in parts of the UAE with cooler and fresher winds.

Over the weekend, we can expect fairly cloudy conditions and humidity to increase by night. There will be cooler light to moderate winds with lows of 29ºC in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and 26ºC in Dubai on Sunday. Highs will reach 42ºC.

Over the next four days, northeasterly winds reaching a speed of 40km/hr will cause blowing dust.

With September being the last month of summer, it’s expected temperatures will drop, however, it’s also by far the most humid month in the UAE. The lowest temperature recorded across the country today, Friday, September 22, was 25.2ºC in Damtha, Al Ain.

The autumn equinox will be marked on Saturday, September 23, which is when the sun shines directly on the equator, and the northern and southern hemispheres get the same amount of rays, signaling the official start of autumn.

Winter checklist…

Winter is our favourite season in Dubai and we have plenty of alfresco activities to keep you busy.

For more weather information, visit ncm.ae

Images: Unsplash