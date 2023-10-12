Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like live performances, the return of Global Village, wellness days, a new beach club, workshops, ways to support Palestine, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 fantastic things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, October 20

Discover the world in a day at Global Village

Global Village Dubai is officially open for the season. Visitors can now shop and check out the entertainment spots, food stalls, and attractions. Year after year, Global Village Dubai receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities. Before heading over, take note that ticket prices are increasing slightly this year, so it’s best to purchase those tickets online for the best rate.

Global Village Dubai, E311. Open Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat and public holidays 4pm to 1am, Tues open only to ladies and families. Tickets from Dhs22.50. Tel: (0)4 362 4114. globalvillage.ae

Treat yourself to lunch away from your desk at Lila Taqueria

The Jumeirah taqueria has launched a new seasonal menu filled with quality local ingredients, authentic Mexican flavours, and their famous heirloom corn. Highlights of the new menu include the smoky wood-roasted vegetable salad (Dhs72), beef tongue tacos with crunchy shoestring potatoes, caramelised onions, and jalapeno (Dhs70), and the Gurrero-style shrimp aguachile verde with rock melon, avocado guajillo chile oil and corn chips. Sure to leave your stomach full and heart even fuller.

Lila Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Sun, Mon, Tues, Weds, Thurs, 12pm to 10pm. Fri-Sat, 12pm to 11pm. Closed on Mon. Weekend breakfast from 10am to 1pm. lilataqueria.com

Say Prost at an Oktoberfest event

Golf Digest Middle East’s Oktoberfest extravaganza lands at The Els Club Dubai on October 20. Enjoy a unique golfing experience with tasty treats on and off course to keep you going. Tickets are priced at Dhs795, for which you will get access to the driving range and practice facilities from 11am ahead of the 1pm shotgun-start, 18-hole individual stableford event. A pair of German brews plus two refill vouchers will greet each player along with a cheeky Bavarian shot in their golf cart along with Oktoberfest-themed lunch box. Once out on course, competitions such as longest drive and nearest the pin will be on offer as players compete for the top prize — two spots in the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic pro-am for the best gross score and Division A winner.

Golf Digest Middle East Oktoberfest Tournament, The Els Club, Friday October 20, Dhs795. Book via golfdigestme.com

Dine for Palestine

For those looking to support Palestinian victims in Gaza, local Dubai-based businesses are doing their bit by donating their profits to causes that support Palestine in the ongoing crisis. Head to JLT gem and Palestinian-owned Bait Maryam for a Middle Eastern feast or get your fix of tacos from Maiz, for something sweet dessert shop Pistachoux will also donate 100 per cent of profits to Palestine. For a full list of restaurants that are supporting, visit: whatson.ae or for a full list of humanitarian donation centres, visit: whatson.ae

Saturday, October 21

Experience a Wim Hof wellness day with Samadhi

In need of some R&R? This Saturday, the stunning wellness space in Jumeirah is hosting a Wim Hof Method workshop with certified Wim Hof instructor Olivia Prescott. The wellness day kicks off with an introduction to the Wim Hof method, followed by a breathing session, optional ice bath experience, all-day access to Samadhi’s outdoor pool, sauna, and clean eatery which serves wholesome mains, smoothie bowls, vegan-friendly dishes, salads, detox juices, coffee, matcha, homemade truffles, and more.

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

Enjoy a two-course dinner at Atlantis The Royal

Taking place until October 21, d0n’t miss the chance to dine at your favourite restaurants for less with Atlantis Restaurant Week. For Dhs150, guests can enjoy a two-course menu at Atlantis The Royal’s Spanish restaurant, Jaleo by José Andrés, or indulge in a six-course Japanese-Peruvian menu for Dhs350 at Nobu by the Beach. Seafood enthusiasts can relish in La Mar by Gastón Acurio’s four-course set menu for Dhs550 or sample the Michelin Star British cuisine at Dinner by Heston with a three-course set menu for Dhs550, including the iconic Meat Fruit and Tipsy Cake. Come hungry…

For more information, visit atlantis.com

Re-re-wind to the noughties with Craig David

Taking place at shoreline stunner Barasti Beach Club, Craig David will headline and present TS5 on Saturday, October 21. The TS5 experience involves the star singing, MCing, and working the crowd while mixing musical magic that ranges from old-school anthems to swing beats. Expect to hear a few of David’s biggest hits, like 7 Days, Fill Me In, Walking Away, and Rewind.

DXBeats, Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Sat Oct 21, from Dhs150. @barastibeach / @dxbeats.ae

Sunday, October 22

Get crafty with a clay workshop at Baya Ceramic

Baya Ceramic in Box Park is hosting two clay workshops this weekend with Urbanist Art. Taking place on Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 3pm, the workshop is priced at Dhs250 per person. To reserve a spot, WhatsApp +971 (0)509050336.

Baya Ceramic, Box Park, Dubai. Saturday at 4pm and Sunday at 3pm. +971 (0)509050336. @bayaceramic

Check out the Palm’s new Miami-inspired beach club

The 305 Dubai is a Miami-meets-Palm Springs beach club newly opened on Palm West Beach. Guests will be able to top up their tan on the beach, cool down in the pool, and graze on a South Florida-inspired all-day menu. Pool passes are priced at Dhs150 on weekdays and Dhs200 on weekends, both fully redeemable. There’s also a daycation deal that teams up with neighbouring Blended Wellness, which includes pool and beach access at The 305 with Dhs100 to spend on food and drink, plus a 60-minute massage at Blended (with access to the salt cave and relaxation facilities) for Dhs500.

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. @305dubai

Hangout at this cool desert pop-up café

Around a 40-minute drive out of the city, the first desert pop-up of the season has landed in the dunes. One Degree Cafe in Musherief. If you’re keen to spend an evening under the stars sipping coffee and catching up with friends, check out One Degree Cafe. Here you’ll find camels, bedouin tents, traditional live music, tanoora show, fire shows, kid-friendly activities, and much more. The desert pop-up will be open daily from 5pm until 1am as per their socials and if you’re looking for the location, you can head over to their bio for the Google Maps pin drop.

One Degree Cafe, Margham, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. @onedegree.ae

Get your roast dinner fix at The Coterie

Ibn Battuta’s newest neighbourhood eatery is already proving popular, thanks to its welcoming vibe and a well-thought-out menu of British classics. And on Sundays, it pays homage to the British staple, the classic roast dinner. There’s a choice of lamb, beef, chicken or the vegan roast, which are all served up with crisp Yorkshire puddings and seasonal veggies. If you’re feeling extra-hungry, upsize to the ‘roast with the most’ (Dhs190) for a double serving of meat. It’s available on weekends from 12pm.

The Coterie, Level 2, P6 Car Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebal Ali Village, 12pm to 10pm, Sundays, from Dhs135. Tel: (0)58 566 4240. @the.coterie.group

