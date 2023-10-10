Everyone’s favourite outdoor attraction is returning soon…

The return of Global Village is imminent, coming back for another highly-anticipated season for the 28th year. The attraction is all set to welcome back visitors on October 18 for an exciting stint ahead.

And if you’re planning on visiting when Global Village reopens, take note: ticket prices are increasing slightly this year. Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays, will now be priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate.

Previously, the value ticket was priced at Dhs20 per person and the Any Day ticket cost Dhs25. Online, the value ticket was offered at a price of Dhs18, and the Any Day ticket would cost Dhs22.50.

While the prices have been revealed, when they will go on sale online is yet to be confirmed. You can register with the website and create a Global Village account to stay on top of when the sale of the tickets is announced.

A range of limited, exclusive Season 28 VIP packages went on sale not too long ago. The packs contained a number of goodies, including VIP entry tickets, a VIP parking access card and, Wonder Pass cards which can be used at a number of Global Village attractions such as Ripley’s Believe it or Not!, the Cyber City Stunt Show and Carnaval. The packs come in Diamond, Platinum, Gold or Silver VIP categories. Sadly, the packs sold out, but we are keeping our eyes opened for any new information.

Business as usual

As always, Global Village is slated to run for a total of six months, from October 18 to April 28, 2024. However, this time around, the melting pot of cultures is opening a week earlier, which means eager visitors will have seven extra days to shop, eat and engage in some mad fun family experiences and entertainment.

This year, visitors can expect to see all the resident attractions, including pavilions from countries around the world, House of Fear, said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors, whacky fun exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and a newly-introduced ‘Road to Asia’ which allows a number of fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and many more to bring their way of life to this part of the world.

For the complete list of exciting new performances coming to the Global Village Dubai stage this year, head here.

