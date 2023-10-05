DJ make that bass go Untz, Untz, Untz…

This weekend there is a massive influx of DJs into Dubai – October is in full gear with plenty of incredible performances, festivals, comedians and more. But this weekend we are firmly concerned about the DJs and rapprs taking over Dubai.

Here are 5 fantastic performances and festivals in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, October 13

Cash Only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Lindsay | The go to guy for events and marketing (@followkieran)

Above has moved, you can now catch the incredible night at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum on the Palm. Kick-starting the party this weekend is none other than UK DJ, Cash Only. He will be supported by local talent including Natalie Brogan, Jenn Getz, Stu Laurie and more.

Above at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Free drink for ladies on arrival before 9pm, tables from Dhs1,500. @tlmarenostrumdubai

Jamie Jones

A big name in the techno world, Jamie Jones will be headlining Soho Garden The Palm this Friday. He has been releasing bangers back to back for more than a decade and is known for his energetic tunes that will keep you on the dancefloor all night long. He will be going back-to-back with Joseph Capriati.

Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah, above Nakheel Mall. @sohogardenpalm

Saturday, October 14

Robin Schulz

He does love Dubai. Robin Shulz will be back and headlining Bohemia, on Saturday, October 14 from 1pm. You’ll know Robin Schulz for his tracks such as Waves, Sugar and Miss You. Known for his tropical house vibes, he can count David Guetta and Justin Bieber among his former collaborators. His newest track Rockstar Baby, has taken a more upbeat and electronic vibe.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah, sunbeds, high tables and cabanas available on minimum spend. Tel : (0)4 455 9989 palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Vegedream <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This French rapper known for hits like Ramenez la coupe a la maison will be performing at Blu Dubai this weekend. He was last in Dubai during the Football World Cup and had a killer performance at the White pop-up at the BudX Fanzone.

Club Blu, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Friday, doors open at 10pm, tables available by booking. Tel: (0)56 501 2039 @clubbludubai

Sunday, October 15

Defected Records

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wez Saunders (@wezsaunders)

This is far from something we’d ever abandon – in fact, we were quite literally on the e-mail list for the ticket release. The TikTok audio “Bus, club, ‘nother club, another club, plane, next place” will be the entire crowd at Defected Dubai this October, because honestly Lady Gaga – we feel you. Defected Dubai will be heading up three different venues across the city from October 13 to 15 for three days of uninterrupted, head banging, arm shaking, untz untz beats.

JA Resort, Jebel Ali Fri to Sun Oct 13 to 15 from Dhs250 defecteddubai.com @defectedrecords, defecteddubai.com

Images: Socials