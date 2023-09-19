fbpx
Gig agenda: All the performances happening in Dubai in October

Performances
Manaal Fatimah
Written by:
Manaal Fatimah
9 hours ago

It’s going to be a busy month…

The season is season-ing the right way this year. Musicians, comedians, musicals and more – all are due to grace the stage in Dubai this October. If you’re looking to finally get out of the summer slow-down blues, now is the best time. Just keep an eye out for all the upcoming events, because there’s plenty and there’s a good chance you might get lost in the sauce.

Comedy

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah

When: Tuesday, October 3
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The household favourite and host of ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is returning to the UAE with his ‘Off The Record’ this year. Trevor has performed in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah many times (we love the consistency) and this time he will be taking the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Cop tickets to see the Emmy-award-winning author here

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Tue Oct 3, coca-cola-arena.com

Jason Leong

When: Saturday, October 7
Where: Theatre by QE2

The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit.

Purchase your tickets here

Jason Leong, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Dubai, Oct 7, theatrebyqe2.com

Darren Simpson

 

When: Saturday, October 14
Where: Theatre by QE2

Known for his hysterical prank calls that were a staple for those listening to the morning show on the South African radio channel – Highveld Stereo. Darren ‘Wackhead’ Simpson will be bringing a night of side-splitting laughter to the Theatre by QE2 that you won’t want to miss.

Purchase your tickets here

Darren Simpson, Theatre by QE2, Dubai, Oct 14, dubai.platinumlist.net 

Theatre

Matilda the Musical

Matilda The Musical

When: October 3 to 12
Where: Dubai Opera

The iconic Matilda the Musical is coming to the Dubai Opera this year, and it’s a trip down memory lane if we’ve ever seen. one. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.

Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Music

Project 174

 

When: Friday, October 6
Where: P7 Arena

Headlining this Drum n Bass night event is none other than Andy C. The powerhouse will be supported by the likes of Egyptian DJ Motion, Yeomans, an emerging artist, and Whitley Ruchea. Purchase your tickets here.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri Oct 6, ticket prices start from Dhs200. onmyguestlist.xyz

Defected Records

 

When: October 12 to 15
Where: JA Resort, Soul Beach

The music festival to end all music festivals, Defected Records is finally returning to Dubai.  The British independent label group responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami will host the three-day festival that will take place from Friday, October 13 to 15. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Defected Records, Dubai, Oct 13 to 15. @defectedrecordsdefecteddubai.com

KISS

KISS at Atlantis the Palm Dubai

When: Friday, October 13
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

That’s right. The legends are coming to Dubai. As part of their ‘End of the World’ tour, KISS will take. stage at Coca-Cola Arena for a nigh of musical madness.  The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be booked here.

KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com

Ben&Ben

 

When: Saturday, October 14
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The wildly popular brother duo from the Philippines are coming back to Dubai for one night only, and are bringing their unique musical style blending folk, indie, and pop elements. Tickets are available to purchase here.

Ben&Ben, Coca-Cola Arena, Oct 14, tickets start from Dhs149, dubai.platinumlist.net

The Boys Are Back

 

When: Wednesday, October 20
Where: Irish Village

This throwback medley of boyband glory at the The Irish Village features Blue, Boyzlife and Five, all headed to Dubai this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. The blast from the past takes place on Friday, October 20 at 9pm. Get your tickets booked here.

The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Oct 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com

Sean Paul

Sean Paul in Dubai

When: Thursday, October 21
Where: Coca-Cola Arena

Sean Paul is making his way to Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Jamaican rapper will have you dancing the night away in true Sean Paul fashion. Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150. Hurry and get yours now.

Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 21, from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+, coca-cola-arena.com 

Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal

When: Saturday, October 28
Where: Emirates Golf Club.

British music legend Dizzee Rascal is coming to Dubai and sadly, for one night only on October 28. Expect an unforgettable night of his greatest, chart-topping hits. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225. You can get your hands on them here.

Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, Oct 28, Dhs225 per person, dubai.platinumlist.net

Images: Supplied 

Performances
