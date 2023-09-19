Gig agenda: All the performances happening in Dubai in October
It’s going to be a busy month…
The season is season-ing the right way this year. Musicians, comedians, musicals and more – all are due to grace the stage in Dubai this October. If you’re looking to finally get out of the summer slow-down blues, now is the best time. Just keep an eye out for all the upcoming events, because there’s plenty and there’s a good chance you might get lost in the sauce.
Comedy
Trevor Noah
When: Tuesday, October 3
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
The household favourite and host of ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is returning to the UAE with his ‘Off The Record’ this year. Trevor has performed in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah many times (we love the consistency) and this time he will be taking the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
Cop tickets to see the Emmy-award-winning author here.
Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Tue Oct 3, coca-cola-arena.com
Jason Leong
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, October 7
Where: Theatre by QE2
The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit.
Purchase your tickets here.
Jason Leong, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Dubai, Oct 7, theatrebyqe2.com
Darren Simpson
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, October 14
Where: Theatre by QE2
Known for his hysterical prank calls that were a staple for those listening to the morning show on the South African radio channel – Highveld Stereo. Darren ‘Wackhead’ Simpson will be bringing a night of side-splitting laughter to the Theatre by QE2 that you won’t want to miss.
Purchase your tickets here.
Darren Simpson, Theatre by QE2, Dubai, Oct 14, dubai.platinumlist.net
Theatre
Matilda the Musical
When: October 3 to 12
Where: Dubai Opera
The iconic Matilda the Musical is coming to the Dubai Opera this year, and it’s a trip down memory lane if we’ve ever seen. one. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.
Matilda The Musical, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Oct 3 to 12, ticket prices start from Dhs325. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com
Music
Project 174
View this post on Instagram
When: Friday, October 6
Where: P7 Arena
Headlining this Drum n Bass night event is none other than Andy C. The powerhouse will be supported by the likes of Egyptian DJ Motion, Yeomans, an emerging artist, and Whitley Ruchea. Purchase your tickets here.
Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri Oct 6, ticket prices start from Dhs200. onmyguestlist.xyz
Defected Records
View this post on Instagram
When: October 12 to 15
Where: JA Resort, Soul Beach
The music festival to end all music festivals, Defected Records is finally returning to Dubai. The British independent label group responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami will host the three-day festival that will take place from Friday, October 13 to 15. Tickets start from Dhs350.
Defected Records, Dubai, Oct 13 to 15. @defectedrecords, defecteddubai.com
KISS
When: Friday, October 13
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
That’s right. The legends are coming to Dubai. As part of their ‘End of the World’ tour, KISS will take. stage at Coca-Cola Arena for a nigh of musical madness. The band last performed in Dubai in December 2020, when they headlined Atlantis, The Palm’s socially distanced New Year’s Eve bash. Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be booked here.
KISS presents End of the World tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 13, ticket prices start from Dhs295. Tel: (800) 223 388. coca-cola-arena.com
Ben&Ben
View this post on Instagram
When: Saturday, October 14
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
The wildly popular brother duo from the Philippines are coming back to Dubai for one night only, and are bringing their unique musical style blending folk, indie, and pop elements. Tickets are available to purchase here.
Ben&Ben, Coca-Cola Arena, Oct 14, tickets start from Dhs149, dubai.platinumlist.net
The Boys Are Back
View this post on Instagram
When: Wednesday, October 20
Where: Irish Village
This throwback medley of boyband glory at the The Irish Village features Blue, Boyzlife and Five, all headed to Dubai this October for one night of some of your favourite boy bands. The blast from the past takes place on Friday, October 20 at 9pm. Get your tickets booked here.
The Boys are Back, Irish Village, Al Garhoud, Oct 20, ticket prices start from Dhs225. Tel:(0)4 282 4750. theirishvillage.com
Sean Paul
When: Thursday, October 21
Where: Coca-Cola Arena
Sean Paul is making his way to Dubai on October 21 at the Coca-Cola Arena. The Jamaican rapper will have you dancing the night away in true Sean Paul fashion. Tickets are already on sale on Platinumlist and start from Dhs150. Hurry and get yours now.
Sean Paul, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Oct 21, from Dhs150. Standing area strictly 16+, coca-cola-arena.com
Dizzee Rascal
When: Saturday, October 28
Where: Emirates Golf Club.
British music legend Dizzee Rascal is coming to Dubai and sadly, for one night only on October 28. Expect an unforgettable night of his greatest, chart-topping hits. Tickets are on sale now priced at Dhs225. You can get your hands on them here.
Dizzee Rascal at Emirates Golf Club, Dubai. Saturday, Oct 28, Dhs225 per person, dubai.platinumlist.net
Images: Supplied