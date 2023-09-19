Gig agenda: All the performances happening in Dubai in October

It’s going to be a busy month…

The season is season-ing the right way this year. Musicians, comedians, musicals and more – all are due to grace the stage in Dubai this October. If you’re looking to finally get out of the summer slow-down blues, now is the best time. Just keep an eye out for all the upcoming events, because there’s plenty and there’s a good chance you might get lost in the sauce.

Comedy

Trevor Noah

When: Tuesday, October 3

Where: Coca-Cola Arena

The household favourite and host of ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’ is returning to the UAE with his ‘Off The Record’ this year. Trevor has performed in the UAE across Abu Dhabi and Sharjah many times (we love the consistency) and this time he will be taking the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Cop tickets to see the Emmy-award-winning author here.

Trevor Noah, Off The Record Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, Tue Oct 3, coca-cola-arena.com

Jason Leong

When: Saturday, October 7

Where: Theatre by QE2

The doctor-turned-comedian is coming to Theatre by QE2 as part of his massive ‘Brain Drain’ world tour. Leong has featured across Comedy Central, Just For Laughs and Netflix, and is known for his spot-on comedic timing and his quick wit.

Purchase your tickets here.

Jason Leong, Theatre by QE2, QE2, Dubai, Oct 7, theatrebyqe2.com

Darren Simpson

When: Saturday, October 14

Where: Theatre by QE2

Known for his hysterical prank calls that were a staple for those listening to the morning show on the South African radio channel – Highveld Stereo. Darren ‘Wackhead’ Simpson will be bringing a night of side-splitting laughter to the Theatre by QE2 that you won’t want to miss.

Purchase your tickets here.

Darren Simpson, Theatre by QE2, Dubai, Oct 14, dubai.platinumlist.net

Theatre

Matilda the Musical

When: October 3 to 12

Where: Dubai Opera

The iconic Matilda the Musical is coming to the Dubai Opera this year, and it’s a trip down memory lane if we’ve ever seen. one. The multi-award-winning performance by The Royal Shakespeare Company will be heading to Dubai Opera for ten days from Tuesday, October 3 to 12. Tickets are now on sale on dubaiopera.com and start from Dhs325. Read more here.