Rap royalty, 50 Cent, will be making his way to Abu Dhabi this December for a concert at Etihad Arena, that will be part of the World Tennis League (WTL) series of events.

The news was served today (Wednesday, October 4) by Mahesh Bhupathi, WTL co-founder and former India tennis ace at an Abu Dhabi Calendar events announcement – amid a volley other massive cultural, entertainment, music, sporting and community engagements hitting the emirate over the next few months.

Festivals like Wireless 2024, also confirmed today.

Planned for December 21-24 at the Etihad Arena, season 2 of the WTL – known as ‘the greatest show on court’ promises unforgettable experiences for both tennis and music fans alike.

The worlds tennis elite are placed into competing teams – the Falcons, Hawks, Eagles and Kites will go at it rally after rally in a three-day round robin, with the top two firing off for gold with lobs, smashes, slices and tweeners on Christmas Eve.

Concerts have e traditionally been a huge part of the off-court entertainment, and we already have UB40 confirmed as performing on December 23 (with founding member Ali Campbell, it’s complicated, but there are now several UB40 factions) who will be joined by the likes of The Original Wailers and Trojan Sound System.

Last year in Dubai, the World Tennis League was hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena and had performances by the likes of Simply Red, Tiesto, and many more

That makes 50 Cent’s smash performance likely to come on either December 21, 22, or 24 of 2024. Christmas Eve would make a great call, we know he loves a Candy Shop.

The platinum-selling superstar was last in the UAE in September 2022, to headline a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena. The rapper cemented himself into the hip-hop hall of fame thanks to a string of huge hits including In Da Club, Candy Shop and 21 Questions.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson III, has starred in films and TV shows, has been known to make an entrepreneurial turn or two, and headlined the 90s/00s hip-hop extravaganza that was the 2022 Super Bowl half-time show along with Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre 50, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg.

For more information, visit worldtennisleague.com

