From Mykonos and Marbella to Cannes and Saint Tropez, here’s where to find your favourite Dubai restaurants in Europe this summer…

Bodrum: Bagatelle

A lively party restaurant that’s as much about the fine French fare as it is the sparkler shows that keep the party going until the early hours, Bagatelle is now found all over the world. One of the newest additions to the Bagatelle family – which is found in London, Miami, St Tropez and Buenos Aires, as well as Dubai – is Bodrum. It reopens on June 1 for its third season on the sun-drenched shores of Yalikavak Marina, presenting upscale French Mediterranean dishes at a chic poolside location.

@bagatellebodrum

Cannes: Nammos

Born on the party island of Mykonos, Nammos became a smash hit success story when it opened in Dubai in 2019. A pop-up in Doha and a seasonal opening in Limassol followed, and for its next opening Nammos will be setting up its signature turquoise striped parasols on the shorefront of one of the world’s most alluring destinations, Cannes. Debuting this May at Palm Beach Cannes, it’s a glamourous ode to the golden days of Cannes in the 1960s, spread across a sprawling beach and lively restaurant.

@nammoscannes

Cannes: Zuma

A destination known and loved around the world for its haute Japanese cuisine and vibrant bar scene, Zuma is a global name with permanent locations in London, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, Madrid, Rome, New York, Las Vegas and Maldives, amongst others. Each summer it returns to the hedonistic shores of Europe’s most beloved party spots, including Mykonos, Bodrum, Ibiza, Porto Cervo and Capri. New for 2024, Zuma lands in Cannes from May 15, just in time for the renowned Cannes Film Festival, the first opening to come to the legendary Palm Beach (where Nammos will follow shortly). Welcoming guests for dinner only, it will be open year-round, and features a full restaurant and sushi and robata counter.

@zumacannesofficial

Ibiza: Clap

Its modern Japanese cuisine and sleek rooftop bar have made Clap one of DIFC’s most popular spots for everything from business lunch to brunch and after-work drinks. But this year the brand will expand into daylife with a 16,000 square metre beach club and restaurant in the serene Talamanca. Of course, the venue will feature a signature restaurant and bar, all alfresco to make the most of the gorgeous setting. But new for the brand will be a 50 metre swimming pool flanked by greenery, cabanas and floating pool beds. Bliss.

@clapibiza

Ibiza: The Maine

From can-do-no-wrong gastropreneur Joey Ghazal comes Maine Ibiza, now welcoming guests for its second season. Maine Ibiza has transformed an 18th Century finca a short drive from Ibiza Town into the perfect spot for sun-drenched lunches and late-night dinners. Maine Ibiza features space for 200 alfresco diners, split across two levels, and presents a locally inspired menu, magnificent mixology and a dazzling entertainment programme. While elements of design give it a distinct feel of The Maine, much of the natural beauty remains, ensuring the restaurant feels welcoming, rustic and entirely suited to its surroundings.

@themaineibz

Marbella: Gaia

Fundamental Hospitality are behind one of Dubai’s biggest homegrown culinary success stories, Gaia. The brand proved so popular in the city, that it’s expanded to Monte Carlo, Doha and London. But for its fifth opening, the brand has chosen to debut in the popular Spanish summer holiday town of Marbella, now welcoming guests to discover its authentic Greek cuisine with a modern twist in the heart of the popular Puente Romano Beach Resort. It’s in good company – you’ll also find COYA, Cipriani, and Nobu here.

@gaia_marb

Mykonos: LPM Restaurant & Bar

Another stalwart on the DIFC dining scene in Dubai – there’s no bad time to visit LPM. This upscale French-Mediterranean restaurant is home to a delectable menu, extensive wine list, and excellent service, with locations around the world found in London, Miami, Vegas, Hong Kong, as well as regional cities Abu Dhabi, Doha and Riyadh. This summer, they’re taking their signature taste of the Cote d’Azur to Mykonos for the first time. Make your reservations from June 20.

@lpmmykonos

Saint Tropez: Nikki Beach

Nikki Beach Hospitality are behind some of the world’s best beach clubs, and each summer party people flock to their shores to ‘Celebrate Life’ in some of the best known destinations for sun-soaked summers. Returning this year as of April 26 is Nikki Beach Saint Tropez, the brand’s European flagship and first ever European location. At the forefront of the party scene in Europe for the last two decades of summers, its undergone a full renovation for the 2024 season, promising an enhanced and more exclusive experience this time around. It’s all-white decor, fabulous restaurant, and inviting swimming pool all remain – with a new focus on pool parties and destination dining. Also catch them back in action in Montenegro, Porto Cervo, Monte Carlo, Marbella, Mallorca, and Ibiza.

@nikkibeachsainttropez