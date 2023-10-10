The ultimate guide to the best Sunday brunches in Dubai

It’s time for brunch…

In the mood to try out some fun brunches in Dubai on Sunday? We’ve listed some of the best ones to try out in the city.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai.

21grams

How do you like the eggs in the morning? We like ours sunny-side-up with homemade bread, sour cream, beef jus, and chorizo sausage. Get yours, alongside a delicious Balkan dip, and other 21grams specialities at their beautiful brunch available daily from 11am to 4pm. Coffee, tea, non-alcoholic wine and soft drinks included.

Meyan Mall, daily 11am to 4pm, Dhs210 per person (minimum two people). Tel: (0)50 841 5021. @21grams.dubai

Akira Back

Elevate your Sunday with a superb brunch at a well-loved restaurant. Akira Back offers Japanese cuisine with unmatched views of the Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. A Michelin Guide restaurant guarantees great food. This sharing-style brunch comes with unlimited drinks and some incredible dishes that include bao buns, ceviche, and black cod. There are also vegan options.

Akira Back, W Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 premium, kids aged 6-12 50 percent off, kids under 6 eat free. @akirabackdubai

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the brand-new Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. Located in the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, invites guests to savour a truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by Head Chef Ali Fouad’s all-time favourite mezze, as well as mixed grill and kunafa among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, including jugs of Arak, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Aloft Al Mina Hotel

The High Note Sunday brunch takes place on the hotel’s rooftop and includes a three-course menu brunch of Indian dishes, and access to the infinity pool all day.

Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Sun, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @aloftalminadubai

Armani/ Mediterraneo

From Greek tavernas to Spanish tapas bars, enjoy a flavour flight across the Med at this Sunday brunch. Expect a buffet filled with risottos and pastas, and a separate section where you’ll find the popular seafood and oyster bar. With a dedicated kid’s table, that even the adults will enjoy, it is a family-friendly affair.

Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs399 soft, Dhs499 house. Tel: (0)4 888 3666. @armanihoteldxb

Belgian Beer Café

Running for an impressive 11 hours every Sunday, Belgian Beer Cafe offers a selection of pub grub sharing plates, games, and free-flowing Belgian draught beer for just Dhs199.

Grand Millennium Barsha Heights, Sun, noon to 11pm (three-hour slots), Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 423 4100. @belgiancafebarshaheights

Bla Bla

A far cry from your standard Sunday lunch, Bla Bla does Sunday Brunch by the pool, where you can enjoy a selection of dishes and unlimited house drinks, all while taking a refreshing dip in Bla Bla’s central beachside pool. Beats comes courtesy of a DJ and percussionist who keeps the party going all afternoon.

The Beach, JBR, Sun noon to 3pm, Dhs250 soft drinks, Dhs350 house drinks. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Black Flamingo

Miami themed Black Flamingo celebrates Caribbean culture, food, and music. Give it a try at the new Sunday Flocktail Brunch serving up a myriad of delicious bites from 3pm to 7pm. Expect a party in full swing well past that time, with an after-party keeping the good vibes going until 9pm.

Radisson Beach Resort, The Palm, Sun, 3pm to 7pm, Dhs199 soft, Dhs299 house, Dhs399 premium. Tel: (0)58 592 2492. @blackflamingodxb

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, British Balti stations, and a range of drinks carts serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs200 children six to 12 years. Under-sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. westinminaseyahi.com

Buffalo Wings & Rings

This three-hour brunch runs every Friday and Saturday and is a budget-friendly way to catch one of the early weekend matches on one of the many big screens. The menu is classic bar bites, including sharing starters of nachos, popcorn chicken, quesadillas and onion rings among others, while bottomless buckets of chicken wings and dessert follow. Brunch is offered at both locations in JLT and DIFC. The brunch is also available on Sunday.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, two locations in DIFC and JLT, Sat and Sun 3pm to 6pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs119 soft drinks, Dhs199 house drinks. @buffalodubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Carnival by Tresind

Colour, creativity and carnival-vibes combine at this exciting Indian restaurant in DIFC. Forget what you think you know about Indian food and enjoy a unique journey where tandoori burrata, prawn momos, tikka masala and a variety of cocktails are served in a most theatrical way.

The Buildings by Damam, DIFC, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs289 soft, Dhs349 house, Dhs399 sparkling. Tel: (0)52 242 4262. @carnivalbytresind

The Dubliner’s

Sunday roasts at The Dubliners are just like Nana used to make them. The Irish pub offers old-school, welcoming charm with traditional and hearty dishes. The beef is pink and juicy, the Yorkies are lofty and the gravy is good enough to bathe in. Portion sizes are as generous as the craic.

The Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Hotel and Conference Centre, Airport Road, Garhoud, Sun 12pm to 6pm (three-hour slots), Dhs105 soft drinks, Dhs199 soft and three draught beers. Tel: (0)4 702 2508. @dublinersdubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft drinks, Dhs275 house drinks, Dhs295 Cava. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch that offers four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. A sharing menu is served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Palm West Beach, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

La Cantine du Faubourg

For many, brunches are all about family, friends and fantastic food. With that in mind, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts its Brunch 105 every Saturday and Sunday, with something for every member of the tribe. Food includes a la carte offerings of breakfast staples such as pastries and eggs, a selection of signature mains and decadent desserts. Live entertainment comes in the form of a DJ and children are more than welcome.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers Hotel, DIFC, Sat and Sun noon to 5pm, Dhs360 soft drinks, Dhs485 house drinks, Dhs725 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. @lacantinedubai

La Niña

It’s a family-oriented affair on Sundays at this ICD Brookfield spot in DIFC. The team calls it ‘flavours of modern Iberian Latino,’ which in reality translates to dishes such as prawn tacos, garlic prawns, and marinated olives to be eaten over a three-hour sitting.

ICD Brookfield Place, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs525 house, Dhs725 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 395 1300. @laninadubai

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s friendly breakfast spot has launched an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch’ offer every Saturday and Sunday. Expect a range of LDC’s signature breakfast dishes, including eggs any style served with artisan sourdough toast, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, salmon benni and lots more.

Various locations including ONE JLT, DIFC Gate Buidling 4 and Central Business Towers, Sat and Sun, 8am to 2pm, Dhs60 per person. @ldckitchen

Luigia

This brilliant – and supremely underrated – pizzeria offers brunch all weekend and features a select menu of timeless Italian favourites created with seasonal ingredients, sourced directly from Italy. It’s a big hit with families thanks to the dedicated children’s area.

Rixos Premium JBR, Sat and Sun 1pm to 4pm, Dhs220 house drinks. Under-sevens free pasta or pizza. Tel: (0)4 349 6950. @luigiadubai

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs750 champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

Sushi, sashimi, gyozas and geishas await at this slick Japanese spot in Jumeira Beach on Saturdays and Sundays. Brunch runs for four hours, while the package can be enjoyed for three hours throughout. A choice of mains includes black cod, sea bass and Angus ribeye. There is an excellent list of drinks from the continent, too. It can also be upgraded to a premium package for those looking to splash out for a special occasion.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeira Beach, Jumeirah, Sat and Sun three hours between 12pm and 4pm, Dhs435 soft drinks, Dhs635 house drinks, Dhs811 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Myrra

On the beachfront at Club Vista Mare, it’s a family-friendly affair at Myrra’s Sunday brunch. Dine alfresco on the terrace by the sea or book a table in the colourful restaurant and enjoy sharing plates of Greek and Spanish signature dishes.

Club Vista Mare, Sun, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs275 soft, Dhs325 house, Dhs395 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 770 1433. @myrrarestaurant

Nikki Beach Dubai

Amazing Sunday’s is a cherished global brand concept, catering to Nikki Beach goers in Saint Tropez, Saint Barth, Mallorca, Miami, and now, Dubai. With local and international favourites, the evolving sharing-style menu transforms each week, inspired by global cuisine, and features ample seasonal dishes. Expect boho-inspired décor, lush greenery and top entertainment.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs375 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs895 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai

The Nine

Easily one of the best Sunday roasts in the city, head to The Nine in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk and enjoy the taste of tradition with a fantastic menu of British food favourites, from roast beef (Dhs145), pork (Dhs130), lamb (Dhs130) and chicken (Dhs110) all served with seasonal vegetables, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese croquettes and crispy roast potatoes. Pair this with the free-flowing drink package (Dhs179 for two hours).

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Sun 12.30pm to 4pm, food from Dhs110, drinks package Dhs179. Tel: (0)4 281 4111. @theninedubai

Soul St.

It’s all about the ladies on Sundays at Five Jumeirah Village with an exclusive pool party enjoyed alongside a BBQ truck grilling up a storm, plus free-flowing drinks and live music.

Five Jumeirah Village, Sun, from noon, from Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @soulstreetdubai

Social Company

Pet-friendly neighbourhood hangout Social Company at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens hosts a breakfast brunch called Sunday Social. The relaxed all-day breakfast style dining experience pairs a hearty brunch menu with unlimited mimosas, bellinis, and Bloody Mary’s.

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Sun 11am to 4pm (any two-hour period), Dhs145. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. @zabeelhousethegreens

Sumosan

Sip your Sunday nights away at Sumosan. From 6pm onwards, brunch-goers are invited to polish off the weekend with a blend of fantastic food and bottomless drinks. This brunch offers table service, serving a range of starters, one main course and an assortment of desserts to share, whilst the resident DJ fills the room with nostalgic grooves.

The Dubai EDITION, Downtown Dubai, Sun 6pm onwards, Dhs450 soft, Dhs600 house, Dhs700 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 388 4540. @sumosandubai

Surf Club

Get ready for a relaxing and sophisticated Sunday, spend on the decks or at the beach. Sink your toes into the sand and enjoy free-flowing drinks, the creamiest of pastas and the freshest of sushi. The Surfs Up brunch will have you wishing you experienced the ultimate outdoor brunch in Dubai sooner. No Surf Club event is complete without electronic beats and an after-party that awaits your attendance.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs95 house drinks, Dhs695 prosecco. Tel: (0)4 589 5444, @surfclubdubai

The Thai Kitchen

Transport to Thailand’s vibrant islands and the iconic Golden Triangle with The Thai Kitchen’s Sawasdee Sunday Brunch. The family-style brunch incorporates the best of Thai cuisine’s signature flavours to perfectly end the weekend while they take in the views of the stunning venue, overlooking the greenery of Park Hyatt Dubai.

Park Hyatt Dubai, Sun, 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs220 soft, Dhs375 house. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @thethaikitchendxb

Topgolf

Finish the weekend strong and swing into Sunday with the Sunday Funday Brunch at Topgolf Dubai. An interactive Sunday brunch, you’ll enjoy two hours of classic Topgolf gameplay, a three-course set shareable menu of comfort dishes and unlimited beverages. There’s soft, house and junior packages available, although you’ll need at least four people per booking. It takes place at the earlier time of 11am, with two-hour or three-hour packages available until 2pm.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 11am to 2pm, two-hour packages, Sun, Dhs200 soft for two hours, Dhs300 soft for three hours, Dhs350 house for two hours, Dhs525 house for three hours. Tel: (0)4 371 9999, @topgolfdubai

The World Eatery

Round out the weekend with a fun-filled family fiesta brunch at Sofitel Dubai The Palm. All-day dining restaurant The World Eatery transforms into an emporium of international dishes and endless activities. With a dedicated play area, little ones can enjoy hours of fun with balloon modelling, magic shows and arts and crafts, while adults feast on a brunch buffet of sushi, pizza, burgers, tacos, noodles and more comfort foods from around the world.

The World Eatery, Sofitel Dubai The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Sun, Dhs325 soft drinks, Dhs425 house drinks, Dhs105 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, @sofiteldubaipalm

Yalumba

A family-friendly Sunday brunch serving up a range of international dishes alongside plenty of kid’s entertainment, including pizza making classes, magic shows, movies and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs79 children over 12. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zero Gravity

Top up your tan at the pool and beach before diving into five hours of unlimited food and beverages from noon to 5pm at Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. The international buffet includes live cooking stations and pop-up bars overflowing with choice as a commercial house soundtrack takes you through to sunset.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, Sun 1pm to 5pm Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Images: Supplied