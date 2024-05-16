The visa will be for exceptional talents in the field of sustainability and environmental protection…

The UAE Cabinet has approved a new 10-year residency visa, which will be known as the Blue Visa. At a cabinet meeting on Thursday, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it was announced that the Blue Visa would be designed for individuals with exceptional contributions to the UAE’s environmental efforts. The new Blue Visa is announced somewhat timely in the UAE’s second Year of Sustainability.

Sheikh Mohammed shared on X that those eligible for the 10-year visa could be concentrating their eco-efforts either on marine or land environmental protection, or the quality of the air, sustainability and its modern technologies, the circular economy, or other fields related to environmental protection.

“The sustainability of our economy has become linked to the sustainability of our environment…and our national directions in this area are clear and consistent,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

Blue Residency will be granted to supporters of environmental action both locally and in international organisations, global award winners, activists, and leading researchers in environmental fields. Those interested in the UAE Blue Residency are invited to submit their applications directly through the services of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.

Youth Agenda and higher education

During the cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, the National Youth Agenda 2031 was also approved. The Minister of Youth will focus on five key pillars to achieve the strategy, including economic empowerment of the country’s youth sector, developing their scientific skills, consolidating their national identity, enhancing their community contributions, and activating their role in representing their country internationally.

Sheikh Mohammed also said that the cabinet had approved a new framework for classifying the UAE’s higher education systems. As such, over 70 institutions will be ranked and awarded recognitions based on quality, demand for their graduates in the working world, research prowess, and their global academic affiliations.

Lead image: wam