Including who’s eligible, how to apply, and the benefits…

In 2019, the UAE introduced a landmark golden visa, granting exceptional talents the ability to live and work in the country under their own sponsorship through a 10-year renewable visa.

In the years that have followed, the categories for eligibility of the UAE Golden Visa has expanded, allowing more people to make permanent roots in the UAE. If you’re considering applying for the Golden Visa, we tapped Jenna Jenkins, Managing Director of company formation specialists Luxe Incorporations, for all the information you need to know.

What are the criteria for a UAE Golden Visa?

There are several categories within the golden visa scheme. You need to consider the category that you will be applying for and also to seek proper advice to ensure it is the correct fit for you and matches you timelines. A rough guide to the different criteria is as follows:

Property Golden Visa