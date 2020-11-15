The 10-year visa is now open to some doctors, AI specialists, computer engineers, top students and more…

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE has announced new categories for that special 10-year golden residency visa, reserved for the best, brightest and most promising expat talent in the UAE.

These ‘golden tickets’ can now be given to those with specialist degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, holders of PHDs, doctors, and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and biotechnology, as well as the top performers of accredited universities in the country at a rate of 3.8 and more.

الإخوة والأخوات..اعتمدنا اليوم منح الإقامة الذهبية للمقيمين..لمدة ١٠ سنوات للفئات التالية : جميع الحاصلين على شهادات الدكتوراة،كافة الأطباء، المهندسين في مجالات هندسة الكمبيوتر والالكترونيات والبرمجة والكهرباء والتكنولوجيا الحيوية،متفوقي الجامعات المعتمدة بالدولة بمعدل 3.8 وأكثر — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 15, 2020

Back in May of this year, in a show of appreciation for their work at the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sheikh Mohammed saw that 212 doctors were granted a 10-year golden card visa in Dubai.

The doctors work in various specialisations for the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and have been key to containing the spread of Covid-19 in Dubai and the UAE.

The 10-year golden visa was announced in May last year, and can be awarded to doctors, scientists, innovators, researchers, investors and entrepreneurs across a range of fields.

The renewable visa grants residence in the UAE for 10 years. Notable recipients of the golden visa include football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba, Luís Figo and Roberto Carlos; tennis champion Novak Djokovic; and Danú Theatre Founder and director Padraig Downey.

Images: What’s On Archive