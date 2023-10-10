Get ready to spread your wings…

As far as festivals and performances go in Dubai, we are spoiled for choice. Now, we welcome The Butterfly Carnival Music Festival which is making waves in the Dubai music landscape. Get ready for another spectacular festival at the Dubai Media City Amphitheater on Saturday, November 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butterfly Carnival (@butterflycarnivaldxb)

Lineup

The first phase of the lineup has been announced and includes a range of international and local artists. Rampage naturally will be performing, as well as the likes of Artful Dodger, Sosa, Daliwonga, wAFF, and garage legends Heartless Crew.

As for local legends we have DJ’s including Danny Neville, Mister Levier, Don’t Touch My Hair, Whitley Ruchea and many more.

Thi is just the first phase of artists making their way to the festival so keep your eyes peeled as there will be five stages full of some spectacular performances.

A metamorphosis of sorts

The event will be brought together by some of Dubai’s best-loved organisers including Amapiano and Afrobeats event, House of Yanos, the legends at Frsh as well as a globally known nightlife venue B018 and the award-winning broadcaster on BBC 1Xtra, with a stage at Notting Hill Carnival – Rampage.

The lineup is yet to be announced but with the backing of these partners, we can almost guarantee that the festival will be a fusion of incredible genres that we all know and love.

Festival-goers can expect internationally renowned DJs and over 30 local artists. So keep your eyes peeled on all our channels. As soon as we know, you’ll know.

Other entertainment at the festival includes dancers, drummers, acrobats and of course a wide selection of food trucks, bars and more to keep us all ticking over late into the night.

The deets

You can already start buying pre-sale tickets for the event which are priced at Dhs219. while the first release are priced at Dhs269. After that, there are two other releases until the final release which is priced at Dhs449 so be sure to get your tickets sooner rather than later.

If you’d like there is also a food and drinks package available that will cost you Dhs679 which is inclusive of four hours of unlimited drinks and a food token. Tables and VIP tables are also available, starting from Dhs5,000 and Dhs20,000 respectively.

Butterfly Carnival Festival, Dubai Media City Amphitheater, Media City, Saturday, November 11, tickets on sale from Dhs269, tables available from Dhs5,ooo. platinumlist.net / butterflycarnival.ae / @butterflycarnivaldxb

Images: Supplied