Fitness junkies – take note…

The Middle East’s largest annual fitness and wellness expo is returning to Dubai with a three-day showcase of some of the best in the fitness industry. Be prepared to witness the coming together of three individual exhibitions – Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry for a packed three-day itinerary, running from November 24 to 26, 2023.

The convention will once again take over the World Trade Centre for the seventh time since its inaugural showcase.

The event is brought to you in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council and will feature an incredible line-up of talent from the world of fitness and wellness.

This includes the reigning Mr Olympia, Chris Bumstead, along with star fitness trainers Kayla Itsines, Krissy Cela, and Kelsey Wells.

Making a comeback due to popular demand is James Smith, two-time bestselling author, motivational speaker, and the world’s fastest-growing online personal trainer. He will be joined by Chris Williamson as they headline Dubai Active.

What’s On the itinerary?

Aside from the world-renowned experts, the activations are no less impressive. More than 400 exhibitors of leading sports nutrition, fitness, wellness and bodybuilding brands from 40 countries will participate in the showcase, the largest assembly to date.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of a diverse schedule of group workout classes for all convening with 600 athletes and fitness influencers for the three days.

Other fun activities include motivational and educational talks, meet and greets with some of the fitness industry’s biggest names, and the chance to watch some of the most exciting competitions such as the Middle East’s biggest bodybuilding competition, the Dubai Muscle Classic, WODXB Functional Fitness and Calisthenics.

To top it all off, attend unmissable business seminars from leading exhibitors and get a chance to get their hands on thousands of free samples, giveaways and special discounts.

For more information about the convention, the latest news and updates, and to purchase tickets, visit dubaiactiveshow.com and dubaimuscleshow.com.

Dubai Muscle, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, World Trade Centre, Dubai, Nov 24 to 26, 10am to 7pm, dubaiactiveshow.com and dubaimuscleshow.com

Images: Supplied