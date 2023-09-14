Ready, set, go: All the big races taking place across the UAE

It’s time to bust out those running shoes…

They may, or may not be covered in dust, but that’s quite alright because this list of upcoming races in the UAE will give you plenty of opportunities to warm them up again. The temperatures are (thankfully) cooling down, which means it’s time for you to lace up and head outdoors once more.

Get ready, get set and go out there in the great, big outdoors and get active with these races in the UAE

Dubai

Al Sahel Half Marathon

When: October 1, 2023

The second edition of the Al Sahel Half Marathon will take place at the Meydan Tracks and features a variety of distances – starting from 1km and going up to 21km. The race is open for all ages and abilities.

Al Sahel Half Marathon, Meydan Tracks, Dubai, Oct 1, 2023, @premieronline.com

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon

When: October 29, 2023

The 5th edition of the Mai Dubai run will take place in Dubai International Financial Centre. You can register for the 5k, 10k or 21k races, and be a part of exciting events, fun activities and experiences. Register here.

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon, DIFC, Dubai, Oct 29, 2023, promosevensports.com

Dubai Women’s Run

When: November 5, 2023

The Dubai Women’s Run is gearing up to return for a tenth edition. The largest female sports event championing girl power and all things related is slated to take place at Dubai Festival City Mall. Register here.

Dubai Festival City Mall, November 5, 2023, @thedubaiwomensrun

Dubai Run

When: November 26, 2023

Get stuck into this run on the Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge. The ultimate 30×30 challenge, the world’s largest fun run will see a record 193,000 runners take over at sunrise. Register here.

Dubai Run, Sheikh Zayed Road, November 26, 2023, @dubaifitnesschallenge

Dubai Marathon

When: January 7, 2024

The iconic sporting event, running for the past 23 years, will take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024. In a return to its ‘traditional home’ in the heart of the city at Umm Suqeim, the marathon will take place on Jumeirah Beach Road. Register here before December 10, 2023.