We’re now on season 28…

During the summer season, we have to say a temporary farewell to a number of top Dubai attractions including the ever-poplar Global Village Dubai. But it is gearing up to reopen its doors on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

This is a week earlier than usual, which means visitors will have an extra week to shop and check out the entertainment spots, food stalls, and attractions. Global Village Dubai will remain open for six months closing on April 28, 2024.

Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

In the past, visitors had a number of fun new attractions to visit including House of Fear which is said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. For something that doesn’t involve a lot of screams or running around, there was Digger’s Lab for the little ones, and the whole family was entertained by the fun exhibits at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

Additionally, Global Village Dubai introduced a new venue called ‘Road to Asia’ which allows a number of fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and many more to represent themselves.

On the entertainment front, the new season will welcome 400 performers from around the globe set to host over 40,000 shows throughout the six-month run. We can expect plenty of internationally renowned artists, a stunt show, fan favourites and much more.

The AAINJAA percussion group is set to return, and we will be able to check out Philippine troupe and America’s Got Talent alumni, Urban Crew with their thrilling acrobatic stunts. In 2024, Fusion Japan will take over the main stage, and for Bollywood fans, a number of cool dance numbers will fill the air at Mumbai Nights that will make you want to join in.

Families will also get to witness a live circus troupe featuring jugglers, fire breathers, Acro dancers, and more, and for a dash more action – the Cyber City Stunt Show will be performing with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank.

For fans of fireworks, visitors to Global Village will be treated to a glittering firework display every weekend on Friday and Saturday at 9pm. Read more here.

Want to see some big performers? In the past few years, we had performances from Tinie Tempah, Raye and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance. At the moment, we don’t know who will grace the Global Village stage this year, but of course, we will let you know as soon as we get word. Stay tuned!

Want to check out some top outdoor attractions right now? Find out which spots you can visit here.

Ticket prices

Can’t wait to visit Global Village when it reopens? Take note: ticket prices are increasing slightly this year. Value tickets, valid only Sunday to Thursday and except public holidays, will now be priced at Dhs22.5 per head online and Dhs25 at the gate. Any Day tickets are Dhs27 online and Dhs30 at the gate. Read more here.

Did you know you can get to Global Village Dubai for just Dhs10?

Global Village Dubai is reopening its doors this month and if you really want to go but are not sure how to get there? Don’t worry! Dubai’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will be resuming public bus services to Global Village Dubai with the start of the new season on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Read more about the bus routes here.

Images: Supplied by Global Village Dubai