New hotels, nightclubs, menus and so much more…

A new month brings a list of new things to do in Dubai and we couldn’t be more delighted to share information with our readers on the latest and greatest.

Here are 10 new things to do in Dubai this month:

An EPIK new nightclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EPIK DUBAI (@epik.dubai)

The latest in nightlife experiences in Dubai – EPIK has recently opened its doors and is welcoming guests for a techno meets house experience, complete with a kinetic roof, state-of-the-art lighting and pillars with LED screens that amplify your clubbing experience.

EPIK, Meydan Grandstand,Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba open Thu, Fri and Sat 11pm to 4am. @epik.dubai

Cinema in style

The THEATRE experience at VOX has been upgraded – which means if you thought it was luxe before, try it out for size now. VOX Cinemas has enhanced its infrastructure to provide an unparalleled audio-visual experience that pushes the boundaries of storytelling and visual artistry.In-house chefs have put together a gourmet menu featuring a range of culinary creations and hand-crafted mocktails.

Book your tickets here.

LUXE hotels in JBR

FIVE Luxe has just opened its doors and guests can now officially check in. The third FIVE hotel in Dubai, this one is for all the party people. The swanky five-star resort, nestled between the Ritz-Carlton Dubai and Rixos Premium JBR, is offering opening rates from Dhs1,600 for its entry-level studio rooms.

FIVE LUXE, JBR, off Dubai Marina, now open, rates from Dhs1,600. fiveluxe.fivehotelsandresorts.com

A NIU beach club experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Be Beach DXB (@bebeachdxb)

Be Beach has just launched a brand new concept that takes place every Friday night. New Iconic Urban (NIU) is a brand new experience that will be an evening dedicated to R’n’B, Afrobeats, Reggaeton and Hip Hip. Headlined by the sensational Mister Levier, the night is a surefire start to a fabulous weekend – every weekend.

NIU at Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, Fridays from 9pm to late, free entry for ladies, Dhs200 for gents. @bebeachdxb

Daikan but make it elevated

Foodie favourite Daikan Ramen sadly closed its doors in DIFC’s Gate Avenue last year and has (finally) reopened a Daikan Izakaya just over the road at City Walk’s C2. This is the brand’s first licensed restaurant in Dubai, after opening an izakaya in the capital last year. Bringing you delicious, yet simple Japanese cuisine, they offer a variety of broth bases from soy to miso, spicy and veggie. Pick from a number of delicious toppings that are available to add in. There are many bites to go along with your meal such as kimchi or gyozas.

Daikan Izakaya, C2,City Walk, open 12pm to 12am daily @daikanramen

Running hot and cold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Looking to de-stress and recharge? Say hello once again to Contrast Wellness: a first-of-its-kind sauna and ice studio. The brainchild of Layla Kardan and Hamdan Al Khafaji, the creative husband-and-wife duo is set to impress us once again, this time with the second stunning wellness concept, from the Palm to City Walk and beyond.

Contrast, C2,City Walk, open 7am to 10pm daily. @contrastwellness

Battle it out on the track

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Chos Karts, now open in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue in Al Quoz, is an on-track racing concept that looks and feels very much like Mario KartIRL. It features industry-leading projection technology to fuse the worlds of go-karting and augmented reality to create a real-life videogame that goes beyond 4D and 4K.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs179. chaoskarts.ae

They see me rolling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Chopsticks at the ready… Dubai’s first-ever Japanese handroll bar has opened its doors in Alserkal Avenue. The chef-founded restaurant hails from Houston, Texas and was brought to Dubai by the team behind Pinza and Fiya. From the playful nigiri to crunchy handrolls, Kokoro promises to “break all the sushi norms” transforming the finest cuts of fish into culinary masterpieces that are a fusion of innovation and flavour.

Kokoro, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai. Open Weds to Sun, 12pm to 10pm. No reservations. @kokoro.dxb

A new PizzaExpress experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PizzaExpress Live JLT (@pizzaexpresslivejlt)

While it isn’t completely new – PizzaExpress Live has been given a facelift and a stunning transformation which is set to be revealed on Saturday, April 27. The Refurbished pizzeria will welcome none other than UK pop icon, Pixie Lott.

PizzaExpress Live, Cluster A, JLT, April 27 from 7.30pm. @pizzaexpresslivejlt

Stunningly revamped

Josette is one of those stunningly chic restaurants that simply never get it wrong and they have just made things all the better with a brand new a la carte menu. The menu promises to be an evolution of French cuisine where classic meets modern.

Josette, ICD Brookfield Place, Trade Centre, DIFC open daily 9am to 3am. @josettedubai

Images: Supplied and social