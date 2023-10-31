The fabulously festive restaurant is already located in Madrid, Barcelona, Miami and Paris…

Downtown Dubai is getting a sizzling serving of exciting Japanese cuisine, and this one is one of Madrid’s most fabulous festive restaurant. Get ready to party at Salvaje, opening soon at The Address Opera Residences.

Salvaje is a popular spot on the lively dining scene in Madrid, but is also found in several more locations in Spain like Marbella, Valencia and Barcelona, as well as internationally in Miami, Paris, and Guatemala. You can already find Salvaje’s experimental cuisine in the region, as the brand opened in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, last year.

Promising to serve up its signature ‘wild side of Japanese gastronomy,’ when it lands in Downtown Dubai, diners can look forward to vibrant fusion flavours. Paired with Instagrammable interiors and the kind of pumping party beats that make you want to get up and dance, it’s a formula known and loved on Dubai’s dining circuit.

The culinary master behind Salvaje is chef and restauranteur Fermin Azkue, who brings his daring gastronomy to all Salvaje venues worldwide. When the brand lands in Dubai, he’s set to present inventive Japanese dishes, given a unique twist befitting of regional tastes.

Salvaje restaurants are known for their animal-tastic design, and although we’re not sure what the Dubai iteration looks like, we’re expecting big things. Think cheetah prints, brass rhino sculptures, and plenty of feathers that creates a space where more is more.

Salvaje Dubai is one of a number of new restaurants coming to Downtown Dubai. The Address Opera residences will also see the arrival of two London dining hotspots. Hailing from London’s upscale Mayfair neighbourhood, Indian restaurant Jamavar will open in the final quarter of 2023, while opulent Chinese eatery MiMi Mei Fair will open early next year.

Salvaje Dubai, Address Opera Residences, Downtown Dubai, opening soon. @salvaje.dubai

Lead images: Salvaje Madrid