Bringing Michelin-pedigree Indian cuisine and refined Cantonese fare from London to Dubai…

Dubai foodies, get ready for a duo of exciting new restaurants making their way to Downtown later this year. Hailing from London’s upscale Mayfair neighbourhood, upscale Indian fusion restaurant Jamavar and opulent Chinese eatery MiMi Mei Fair will debut in Dubai in the final quarter of 2023.

Both products of LSL Capital, the Mayfair-born collection of luxury restaurants, the duo of restaurants are the brainchild of father-daughter hospitality entrepreneurs Samyukta Nair and Dinesh Nair. Both will open in Downtown, in spaces next door to each other.

Introducing Jamavar

First up, diners can expect Indian fine dining in a glamourous setting at Jamavar. The restaurant originally opened in Mayfair in 2016, earning its first Michelin Star within a year of opening. A second Jamavar opened in Doha in 2021, with Dubai set to be the third global opening for the brand. Design-wise, expect a show-stopping, detail-led dining hall, bar and pretty outdoor terrace that ooze glamour and sophistication. On the menu, pan-Indian flavours will fuse traditional techniques with local ingredients, with dishes drawing inspiration from the Royal kitchens across Indian’s north, coast and southern states. At the helm will be culinary director Surender Mohan.

More about MiMi Mei Fair

Pairing elegant aesthetics with upscale Chinese cuisine, MiMi Mei Fair promises show-stopping interiors with details everywhere you look. Blending oriental glamour with an eclectic, modern aesthetic, trinkets, antiques and artifacts from owner Samyukta’s personal collection will dot the multi-room space. Ancient folklore tales and whimsical 1920s Shanghai will inspire a restaurant interior that’s designed to be photographed.

Mirroring the kitsch decor, the menu will travel from China, to Hong Kong and Singapore, serving as an ode to Empress MiMi’s travels across the region.

LSL Capital’s London restaurant portfolio also includes Mayfair’s Bombay Bustle, an homage to the people and culture of Mumbai; Japanese restaurant, Koyn, inspired by the nature-spirited roots and duality of Mount Fuji; and French-Mediterranean restaurant, Socca. So, we can’t wait to see if more of their London restaurants make roots in Dubai.