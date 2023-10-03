Born and bred in Beirut…

The Dubai fun season is officially here! Helipad by Frozen Cherry is reopening its doors after a summer hiatus. On Thursday, October 12, the stunning sundowner spot will once again welcome guests for memorable experiences amid a bohemian paradise.

A bit of a legendary location back home in Lebanon, the Dubai outpost of Frozen Cherry is fusing the feel of the city with the core identity of the brand. Helipad takes the nature-inspired landscape of the iconic venue and places it by the backdrop of a city – perfect for socialising.

The bar is located on the South helipad of Dubai Festival City Mall, so expect 360-degree views of the glittering Dubai skyline. Think all things sundowners and gorgeous sunset shenanigans, featuring Mediterr-Asian cuisine by Cherry Cooks and live entertainment, music-themed nights and performances by renowned DJs.

Things to look forward to

The new spell of Helipad brings with it loads of exciting new activities and activations. Thursday evenings at Helipad start at 6pm with Sunset Yoga sessions held on the venue’s sandy enclave. Sundays are for indulgence, with the launch of a brand-new brunch full of delicious dishes and handcrafted cocktails.

But that’s not all for Sundays. The upcoming Boho Markets will take guests on an exploration of an eclectic mix of artisanal products such as clothing, jewellery, accessories, and more.

The venue will also start hosting renowned DJs on a weekly basis, so no matter what time it is, the party is always on.

Helipad by Frozen Cherry opened earlier this year in March, flaunting a mix of funky music, themed nights and expert mixology, before closing for the summer. Back better than ever, it’s ready for Dubai’s energy.

Can’t wait to visit? Get your reservations in on 052 469 7349.

Helipad by Frozen Cherry, South helipad, Dubai Festival Mall, Dubai, Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 5pm to 2am, reservations recommended, Tel: (0)52 469 7349, @helipad.dubai

Images: Supplied