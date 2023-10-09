Sponsored: The exhibition has been around for the past 10 years, and there will still be plenty to see in its 11th edition

Vantage Point Sharjah returns this week from October 14 until January 14, 2024. The photography exhibition will highlight early-career photographers from across Africa and Asia. It will take place at Old Al Diwan Al Amiri, Al Hamriyah.

This particular exhibition will feature four artists and one collective. The artists were selected because of their unique and diverse approach while sharing overlapping tendencies. Their works will be displayed in two exhibition modes: an independent presentation of the artists’ individual practice, and the second – a communal storytelling space that interweaves their combined practices.

Want to attend? There is no entry fee but you will need to reserve your spot here.

Meet the five artists

Mohamed Mahdy from Giza documents the displacement of the fishing community of El Max, Alexandria capturing the impact of urban redevelopment policies from one generation to another.

Oumaima Abaraghe, who hails from Casablanca, showcases her collage techniques and digital manipulation to reconstruct bits and pieces of Morocco’s colonial archives.

Yashna Kaul from the New Delhi, exhibition exposes her family’s photo album. Through her exhibition, she shows how framing certain memories can impact personal histories and collective memory.

Clea Rekhou from Paris uses intimate family portraits with stories showcasing generational violence that talk about the complexity of human relationships.

Finally, the collective called Postbox Ghana consists of three artists, Nana Ofosu Adjei, Courage Dzidula Kpodo and Manuela Nebuloni showcasing a post-independence Ghana within the country’s contemporary urban landscape.

Additionally, VPS 11 has also introduced a one-on-one professional mentoring programme where participating artists can improve their skills by learning from experts in the field.

If you are attending the opening, you can attend a series of talks and check out a dynamic performance by The Niki Mukhi Quintet with exciting original compositions inspired by Flamenco, Indian Classical and West African music.

Want to shop? Head to the SAF shop where you can purchase art publications, books, educational items and more gifts. To refuel, Fen Café & Restaurant serves up a great selection of food and beverages.

Images: Sharjah Art Foundation

Featured image: Mohamed Mahdy, From ‘Here, The Doors Don’t Know Me’, 2016–2023